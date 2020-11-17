 

Innate Pharma reports third quarter 2020 financial results and business update

  • Lacutamab granted PRIME designation in Sézary Syndrome by the European Medicines Agency
  • Monalizumab Phase 3 study initiated, triggering $50 million milestone payment
  • Cash position of €163.6 million1 as of September 30, 2020

Marseille, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced its revenues and cash position for the first nine months of 2020.

“In November, we were very pleased that our lead proprietary asset, lacutamab, was awarded PRIME designation in Sézary Syndrome by the European Medicines Agency, which follows the US Fast Track designation by the FDA last year.  Lacutamab is an important part of our strategy to build a focused proprietary pipeline, and these regulatory milestones further validate the unmet need in this patient population,” said Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. “In addition, the Phase 3 monalizumab clinical trial recently initiated by AstraZeneca is an important achievement for the Company, as it both validates our scientific approach while fortifying our cash position until the end of 2022. Collectively, these milestones are strong proof points in executing on our strategy and accelerating our efforts to deliver meaningful medicines to patients.”   

Third quarter 2020 and post-period events:

Lacutamab (IPH4102, anti-KIR3DL2 antibody):

  • The Company recently announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted PRIME designation to lacutamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome (SS) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.
  • The TELLOMAK Phase 2 clinical trial, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of lacutamab in patients with advanced cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, is now fully open to enrollment.

Monalizumab (anti-NKG2A antibody), partnered with AstraZeneca:

  • As recently announced, AstraZeneca has dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial, INTERLINK-1, evaluating monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN) who have been previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitors. Dosing of the first patient in this trial, which occurred in October 2020, has triggered a $50 million milestone upcoming payment from AstraZeneca to Innate. Upon this milestone payment, the Company will have received a total of $400 million to date from the AstraZeneca partnership.
  • Updated data from the IPH2201-203 Phase 2 trial regarding patients previously treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD(L)1 inhibitor will be presented via an e-poster at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress in December 2020.
