 

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three commercial properties in Metzingen, Sembach and Gevelsberg for TEUR 17,300

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three commercial properties in Metzingen, Sembach and Gevelsberg for TEUR 17,300

17.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three commercial properties in Metzingen, Sembach and Gevelsberg for TEUR 17,300

Rostock, 17 November 2020 - Deutsche Industrie REIT AG (ISIN DE000A2G9LL1) acquires three commercial properties in Metzingen, Sembach and Gevelsberg.

The city of Metzingen (Baden-Württemberg) is located around 30 km south of the state capital Stuttgart and is especially known for its numerous factory outlets of the fashion industry. The acquired logistics property includes an automated high-bay warehouse and an integrated multi-storey office wing. The property is currently solely rented out to a well-known international fashion company which is based in Metzingen and used as a distribution hub. The office space is currently used for in-house exhibitions and creative departments. The total rentable effective area of the property, which measures around 13,286 sqm of land area, is approx. 16,676 sqm. The annual net cold rent of the current leases is currently around TEUR 517, the average remaining lease term is around 8.1 years. The purchase price of the transaction was TEUR 5,500, resulting in a gross initial yield of approximately 9.4%.

The property in Sembach near Kaiserslautern (Rhineland-Palatinate) is an industrial park with a total lettable area of approx. 16,100 sqm on a plot of land measuring approx. 20,800 sqm. The location is not far from the A63/A6 freeway junction and thus offers an advantageous connection to Kaiserslautern and Mannheim. The annual net cold rent of approximately TEUR 439 is mainly composed of two anchor leases. The tenants are active in mechanical engineering and in plastics processing. The weighted remaining lease term is 12.5 years, while the vacancy rate is only at 4.4%. The purchase price amounts to TEUR 4,800, which results in an initial yield of approximately 9.1%.

07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG erwirbt drei Gewerbeobjekte in Metzingen, Sembach und Gevelsberg für insgesamt TEUR 17.300 (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG erwirbt drei Gewerbeobjekte in Metzingen, Sembach und Gevelsberg für insgesamt TEUR 17.300

13.11.20
223
Deutsche Industrie Grundbesitz AG - Rolf Elgeti's nächster Clou?