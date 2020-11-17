 

DGAP-News zooplus AG presents 9-month figures: Strong sales growth of 18% combined with high operating profitability; EBITDA increases to EUR 47.8 m

zooplus AG presents 9-month figures: Strong sales growth of 18% combined with high operating profitability; EBITDA increases to EUR 47.8 m

zooplus AG presents 9-month figures: Strong sales growth of 18% combined with high operating profitability; EBITDA increases to EUR 47.8 m

  • Sales 18% higher at EUR 1.3 bn (9M 2019: EUR 1.1 bn)
  • Sales retention rate reaches new record level of 97% (9M 2019: 91%)
  • Significant increase in operating profitability with EBITDA of EUR 47.8 m (9M 2019: EUR 6.7 m)
  • Effective management of product sales mix helps gross margin expand to 30.5% (9M 2019: 28.5%)
  • Strong free cash flow of EUR 52.8 m (9M 2019: EUR 9.5 m) underscores the Group's internal financing power
  • Sales and earnings targets for 2020 raised again in October
  • Company is holding its virtual Capital Markets Day today (10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CET)

Munich, November 17, 2020 - zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, significantly increased sales and profitability in the first nine months of the 2020 financial year. Despite the adverse economic climate caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, zooplus was able to maintain its business operations uninterrupted throughout the year and safely supply its new and loyal existing customers door-to-door throughout Europe.

In the first nine months of 2020, the zooplus Group generated sales of EUR 1.3 bn (9M 2019: EUR 1.1 bn), corresponding to sales growth of 18%. At the same time, zooplus significantly improved its operating profitability, measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in the reporting period and achieved an EBITDA of EUR 47.8 m (9M 2019: EUR 6.7 m), equivalent to an EBITDA margin (in % of sales) of 3.7% (9M 2019: 0.6%). In the third quarter, the Group recorded sales of EUR 436.4 m (Q3 2019: EUR 377.7 m) and EBITDA of EUR 18.4 m (Q3 2019: EUR 2.2 m).

