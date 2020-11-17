 

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Start of the subscription period with backing from anchor shareholder

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Start of the subscription period with backing from anchor shareholder

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company") initiates the realization of the next growth financing with today's commencement of the subscription period. In this, the Company can be sure of the support of its anchor shareholder who intends to participate in the capital increase with a volume of up to EUR 20 million.

With the two-week subscription period commencing today, the Company initiates its next growth financing. 1,579,455 shares are being offered to existing shareholders at a subscription price of EUR 29.00 and a subscription ratio of 11:9.
The Company's anchor shareholder, Pelion Green Future GmbH, will again support the Company in taking the next growth step. Pelion Green Future GmbH declared its intention to participate in the capital increase starting today to the management board of the Company. For this purpose, the anchor shareholder intends to participate in the capital increase with a volume of up to EUR 20 million.
„In the current phase of our company's development it is very valuable to have an anchor shareholder in Pelion Green Future GmbH who supports our growth plans and gives transaction security to our capital measures," the board members, Dr. Martin Siddiqui and Christoph Strasser, are pleased to say.
Stifel Europe Bank AG and M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien jointly support the Company as Joint Global Coordinators.

About Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG is an independent energy producer listed on the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange with additional requirements (Primärmarkt) (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) with the aim of building up a gradually growing portfolio of plants for energy generation from renewable sources. With operational wind and photovoltaic power plants spread across Europe, the Company offers a clear and diversified profile with stable and predictable earnings.
