                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.9027 £    21.9540
Estimated MTD return      3.20 %      2.88 %
Estimated YTD return      8.75 %      6.39 %
Estimated ITD return    149.03 %    119.54 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.50 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.71 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,560.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -28.94 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

