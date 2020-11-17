The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.9027 £ 21.9540 Estimated MTD return 3.20 % 2.88 % Estimated YTD return 8.75 % 6.39 % Estimated ITD return 149.03 % 119.54 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.71 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,560.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.94 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A