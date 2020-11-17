 

CGG CGG Awarded Large Offshore Malaysia Seismic Reprocessing Contracts by PTTEP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 07:30  |  26   |   |   

 CGG: CGG Awarded Large Offshore Malaysia Seismic Reprocessing Contracts by PTTEP

Paris, November 17, 2020

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded two large-scale complex seismic reprocessing contracts by PTTEP.

PTTEP is investing in the rejuvenation of pre-existing data sets from two regions offshore Malaysia by leveraging CGG’s recognized high-end imaging technology and long-standing processing experience in SE Asia. Over the course of the next year, CGG, through its offices in Kuala Lumpur, will conduct merged reprocessing of surveys from many vintages, including towed-streamer and OBC seismic data from offshore Sabah and Sarawak. The fast-track products are expected by mid-next year and final workstation products will be delivered by the end of 2021.

PTTEP expects the resulting high-quality images will improve the definition of producing reservoirs, enable enhanced planning and drilling of future wells, and open up new plays for near-field exploration at deeper intervals. This region has a complex highly faulted subsurface where scattered gas bodies mask the target reservoir on existing data sets. To unmask the gas wipeout, remove distortions at the reservoir level and image the bounding faults, CGG will apply its latest workflow including proprietary imaging technologies, such as high-frequency full-wavefield Time-Lag FWI (HF-FWI), Q-compensating least-squares (LS-Q) Kirchhoff PSDM and LS-Q RTM, which have been fine-tuned over many similar projects in the region. These technologies will also be focused to improve imaging of the deeper exploration targets, where the objective is to improve amplitude, resolution and continuity in the mini-basins and define the steeply dipping folds underneath the main unconformity.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “CGG is pleased to support PTTEP, a longstanding CGG client and key player in Malaysia and the wider region, who recognizes the additional value that can be extracted from existing data sets if they are processed with our very latest imaging algorithms. CGG continues to be the industry benchmark for delivering advanced seismic imaging technology and the highest-quality service to help clients solve their complex imaging problems in order to improve production, de-risk development of existing reservoirs and identify new prospects.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
CGG share Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGG CGG Awarded Large Offshore Malaysia Seismic Reprocessing Contracts by PTTEP  CGG: CGG Awarded Large Offshore Malaysia Seismic Reprocessing Contracts by PTTEP Paris, November 17, 2020 Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded two large-scale complex seismic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
05.11.20
CGG: CGG Announces its 2020 Third Quarter Results
27.10.20
CGG: Prepares for Nebula Phase II, in Deepwater Brazil
20.10.20
CGG: CGG Delivers Global Geothermal Resource Study to Support Client’s Energy Transition Strategy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
28
CGG - neue WKN nach reverse-split