 

CNH Industrial named leader once again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 07:30  |  17   |   |   


With a winning score of 89/100 the Company is confirmed as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices for the tenth consecutive year.

London, November 17, 2020

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is the leader in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry Group in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), World and Europe, for the tenth consecutive year.

The DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices are among the most prestigious sustainability-focused equity indices. Inclusion in these indices is exclusively for companies that are judged as exemplary in terms of their governance and economic, environmental and social performance. The DJSI World evaluation process invited 86 companies to participate in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment industry category, 13 of which were admitted to the index this year. For the DJSI Europe Index, 30 companies were invited to participate and 8 were admitted. All companies selected for consideration in the indices are evaluated by SAM, now a part of S&P Global.

“As responsible corporate citizens, we always bear in mind that our actions are reflected on our planet and the society, so we are proud to see that our dedication to be sustainable has once again resulted in us being named as Industry leader. This result confirms that we are on the right path, which calls for us to continue to improve, powering sustainable transformation,” commented Chair and Acting Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Heywood.

In April of this year, CNH Industrial released its 2019 Sustainability Report along with the magazine A Sustainable Year, a publication for general audiences.

As of October 31, 2020, CNH Industrial was awarded ISS ESG Prime status, included in the 72 A-listers of the CDP Water Security program and in the following indexes: MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes1, ECPI Global Agriculture Liquid, ECPI World ESG Equity, ECPI Global Developed ESG Best-in-Class, ECPI Euro ESG Equity, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Impact Index, STOXX, Global Low Carbon Footprint Index, STOXX Global Reported Low Carbon Index2, Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, and Integrated Governance Index (IGI).

Additional information on Sustainability at CNH Industrial:
cnhindustrial.com/sustainability/

The 2019 Sustainability Report:
cnhindustrial.com/_Sustainability_Report_2019

A Sustainable Year:
cnhindustrial.com/a_sustainable_year_2020

Additional information on the DJSI:
sustainability-indices.com/

(1) The use by CNH Industrial of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of CNH Industrial by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
(2) Those listed are the main global STOXX indexes in which CNH Industrial is included.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial named leader once again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices With a winning score of 89/100 the Company is confirmed as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices for the tenth consecutive year. London, November 17, 2020 CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is the leader …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
CNH Industrial, New Holland and Legambiente launch ‘Evoluzione Terra’ project for the development of sustainable and social farming in Italy
05.11.20
2020 Third Quarter Results
04.11.20
The Smart Factory - Robots lend a helping hand: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com
03.11.20
FPT Industrial, IVECO and Snam: agreement for the decarbonisation of transport using biomobility and hydrogen
29.10.20
CNH Industrial acquires a minority stake in Zasso Group AG
21.10.20
CNH Industrial to announce 2020 Third Quarter financial results on November 5, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge