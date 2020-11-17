DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart Buildings and Factories (news with additional features) 17.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, United Kingdom - November 17, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi(R), Bluetooth(R) low energy, and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced its SmartServer IoT Partner Program. The program gives Systems Integrators and OEM Solutions Providers access to Dialog's SmartServer IoT edge server and open software suite, including freely available integration tools and APIs, certified training, and premium support. This accelerates secure, scalable integration of IoT edge devices and networks with cloud platforms and Operational Technologies (OT) found in smart factories, buildings and cities.

SmartServer IoT is the industry's first truly open and end-to-end industrial edge server that solves the complexities of integrating legacy technologies with innovations in cloud-based analytics and AI without locking end users into closed eco-systems or hidden fees. Its out-of-the-box device drivers, controls and automation services, intuitive management system and easy to use programming tools enables custom applications development and rapid field deployment expediting insights from data, providing safer operations, and creating greater efficiencies and operational cost savings.

Dialog's SVP of Corporate Development and GM of Dialog's recently established Industrial IoT Business Group, Mark Tyndall explained: "Following our recent acquisition of Adesto Technologies and Creative Chips, this program is another step in Dialog's industrial expansion strategy. Smart buildings and factories now use artificial intelligence at the edge and in the cloud to collect and analyze high volumes of data. To reap the operational benefits of such innovations, data from legacy operational systems need to fully interoperate with edge and cloud computing technologies. This has not been easily possible before because of the complexities of industrial control and automation protocols. SmartServer IoT creates a 'data fabric' that seamlessly connects these systems and provides the necessary services to enable superior, data-driven operational workflows for industrial customers."