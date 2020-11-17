 

Bouygues Bouygues announces the successful sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 08:00  |  80   |   |   

Press release – Paris, 17/11/2020

Bouygues announces the successful sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”) announces the successful sale of 16.45 million of Alstom S.A. (“Alstom”) preferential subscription rights (the “Rights”) at a price of 2.95 euros per Right (i.e., a total amount of
c.49 million euros) in an accelerated bookbuilt offering to qualified investors (the “Offering”). Bouygues sold the Rights in a proportion allowing to finance the exercise of its remaining Alstom preferential subscription rights and to participate in Alstom capital increase with preferential subscription rights (the “Rights Issue”) by way of a cash-neutral transaction.

This transaction confirms Bouygues’ support to Alstom strategy and to the contemplated acquisition of Bombardier Transportation without committing additional capital.

Settlement of the Offering is expected to take place on 19 November, 2020.

Following the completion of the Rights Issue, Bouygues' ownership will amount to c. 8% of Alstom's share capital.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475). Alstom preferential subscription rights are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014000IN0).

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France.

The sale of the Rights does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors only, including in France.

No communication and no information in respect of the sale by Bouygues of Alstom preferential subscription rights may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offer or sale of the Alstom preferential subscription rights on behalf of Bouygues may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Bouygues, its shareholders and its affiliates take no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

Seite 1 von 3
Bouygues Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bouygues Bouygues announces the successful sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights Press release – Paris, 17/11/2020 Bouygues announces the successful sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan. Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”) announces the successful …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights by Bouygues
10.11.20
Bouygues: Alstom’s Contribution to Bouygues’ Net Profit in the First Nine Months of 2020
02.11.20
Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights