Bouygues announces the successful sale of Alstom preferential subscription rights

Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”) announces the successful sale of 16.45 million of Alstom S.A. (“Alstom”) preferential subscription rights (the “Rights”) at a price of 2.95 euros per Right (i.e., a total amount of

c.49 million euros) in an accelerated bookbuilt offering to qualified investors (the “Offering”). Bouygues sold the Rights in a proportion allowing to finance the exercise of its remaining Alstom preferential subscription rights and to participate in Alstom capital increase with preferential subscription rights (the “Rights Issue”) by way of a cash-neutral transaction.

This transaction confirms Bouygues’ support to Alstom strategy and to the contemplated acquisition of Bombardier Transportation without committing additional capital.

Settlement of the Offering is expected to take place on 19 November, 2020.

Following the completion of the Rights Issue, Bouygues' ownership will amount to c. 8% of Alstom's share capital.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475). Alstom preferential subscription rights are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014000IN0).

