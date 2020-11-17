 

Extraordinary General Meeting in ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The shareholders of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), org. No. 556603-4434 ("ZetaDisplay" or the "Company"), with its registered office in the municipality of Malmö, are hereby invited to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, December 11, 2020.

In view of the extraordinary situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, ZetaDisplay's Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted by advance voting (postal voting) on the basis of temporary legal rules. Any meeting with the possibility to attend in person or by proxy will not take place; it will thus be a voice without physical participation.

ZetaDisplay welcomes all shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting by advance voting in the order described below. Information on the decisions taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published on 11 December 2020 as soon as the outcome of the vote is finalised.

Shareholders may request in the advance voting form that decisions on one or more of the items on the proposed agenda below be left to a so-called continuing general meeting, which may not be a mere advance voting meeting. Such continuing general meeting shall take place if the Extraordinary General Meeting so decides or if the owner of at least one tenth of all shares in the Company so requests.

Right to participate and registration

The shareholder who is registered in the share register of the Company kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date of 3 December 2020 and has notified his/her participation by having delivered its advance vote to the Company by 10 December 2020. See more information below on advance voting.

Nominee registered shares

In order to be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by advance voting, shareholders who have their shares registered as nominees must temporarily re-register the shares in their own name. Shareholders who wish to re-register such a so-called 'voting right' registration must, in good time before 7 December 2020, when the re-registration must be carried out, request it from their nominee.

Advance voting

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting only by voting in advance, so-called postal voting under Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exemptions to facilitate the implementation of general meetings and general meetings.

For advance voting, a special form shall be used. The form is available on www.ir.zetadisplay.com. The advance voting form is valid as a notification to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The completed form must be available to ZetaDisplay by December 10, 2020. The completed form should be sent to ZetaDisplay AB (publ), "Extraordinary General Meeting", c/o Fredersen Advokatbyrå, Turning Torso, 211 15 Malmö, or by e-mail to zetadisplay@fredersen.se. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, the form shall be attached to the form. If the shareholder is a legal person, the registration certificate or other document of jurisdiction must be attached to the form. The shareholder may not provide the advance vote with specific instructions or conditions. If this happens, the vote (i.e. advance voting as a whole) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are set out in the advance voting form.

