Vallourec’s financial restructuring update

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), November 17th 2020 – As previously communicated, and as part of its mandat ad hoc, Vallourec SA has approached its creditors to restructure its debt amounting to €3.5 bn as of September 30th, 2020, of which €1.7 bn will mature in February 2021.

Following recent press articles referring to these discussions, Vallourec SA confirms that it seeks to reduce its debt by slightly over 50% by way of a debt-to-equity conversion.

The discussions between the Company and its creditors have been engaged and the market will be informed of their outcome in due course.

  

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. 

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150. 

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

   
November 18th 2020 Release of third quarter and nine-month 2020 results

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com 		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tél: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 

 
 

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

  		 

 

                                              
                                                                                                                                                                  

 

