Vallourec’s financial restructuring update

Following recent press articles referring to these discussions, Vallourec SA confirms that it seeks to reduce its debt by slightly over 50% by way of a debt-to-equity conversion.

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), November 17 th 2020 – As previously communicated, and as part of its mandat ad hoc, Vallourec SA has approached its creditors to restructure its debt amounting to €3.5 bn as of September 30th, 2020, of which €1.7 bn will mature in February 2021.

The discussions between the Company and its creditors have been engaged and the market will be informed of their outcome in due course.

