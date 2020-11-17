 

IRRAS Awarded Breakthrough Technology Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Hummingbird ICP Monitoring Products

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 08:28  |  77   |   |   

- Premier is one of the leading healthcare improvement companies in the United States, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 US hospitals and 200,000 providers. 

- Hummingbird family of products are now available to Premier's member facilities in the US as contracted items with pre-negotiated pricing and terms. 

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that its Hummingbird family of intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring equipment has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc. in the United States. Effective December 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Hummingbird ICP Monitoring products.

Premier added the Hummingbird products to its list of contractually approved items in the neurosurgical critical care product category via its Technology Breakthroughs program. This selective program allowed IRRAS to gain status as an approved supplier outside of Premier's normal contract cycle.

"Today's announcement is a significant accomplishment for the commercial growth of IRRAS," said Will Martin, IRRAS' President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This contract accelerates our US Hummingbird launch by allowing our team to introduce the product to Premier's broad membership group of approximately 4,100 hospitals."

Assessment of a patient's ICP is a critical element of managing traumatic brain injury, and the Hummingbird product family is designed to continuously monitor a patient's ICP by placing a small probe directly into the brain tissue. Instead of using strain gauge or fiberoptic sensors like other ICP monitors, the Hummingbird system uses a small air bladder that allows simple setup and automatic, hourly ICP recalibration. This air bladder mechanism of action eliminates challenges that plague other systems, including cumbersome setup and ICP readings that cannot be recalibrated and become increasingly inaccurate over time.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 US hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

1.  Severe TBI. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2 Apr. 2019, www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/severe.html.

2.    Traumatic Brain Injury Fact sheets and Policy brief. Center-TBI, https://www.center-tbi.eu/files/news/21571f81-20b8-4860-a3dd-1f6e27d02b3d.pdf.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications

associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:
USA
Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.
CEO
ir@irras.com 
Europe
Sabina Berlin
CFO
+46 73 951 95 02
sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on November 17, 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-awarded-breakthrough-technology-purchasing-agreement-with-premier-for-hummingbird-icp-monitori,c3238184

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IRRAS Awarded Breakthrough Technology Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Hummingbird ICP Monitoring Products - Premier is one of the leading healthcare improvement companies in the United States, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 US hospitals and 200,000 providers.  - Hummingbird family of products are now available to Premier's member facilities …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Polygiene launching improved ViralOff technology with lifetime of garment washability
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Huawei's David Wang: Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World
Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year
Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks
Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results
Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods