NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to the scarceness of their components, the recycling of automotive lithium-ion batteries is being stressed upon, but the recycling process is itself expensive. For instance, lithium obtained through mining is five-times less expensive than extracting it via battery recycling. This factor is expected to drive the global second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market at a massive 23.1% CAGR during 2020–2030. At this rate, the industry size will increase from $430.0 million in 2019 to $7,392.0 million by 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The awareness about using depleted automotive lithium-ion batteries is rising, so that not only can the operational costs, on having those recycled saved, but the mining of scarce materials can also be limited. In addition, the increasing demand for used batteries for energy storage purposes is helping the second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market grow. Depleted vehicle batteries may retain up to 80% of their efficiency, which is why they are being used for storing energy in the industrial, renewable energy, and telecom sectors.

The coronavirus pandemic is harming the second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market, as the restrictions on manufacturing and trade activities have led to the low supply of these products. Moreover, as automotive sales have reduced, there are fewer depleted batteries to spare, which is hindering their adoption for secondary purposes. Though the industry is witnessing recession presently, it is expected to recover in the coming time.

Presently, the largest contribution to the second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market is made by Asia-Pacific (APAC). China registers the most EV sales, owing to the strong government support, which creates a large stock of partially depleted vehicle batteries. Further, the country aims to convert at least 50% of its total automobile fleet to EVs by 2025.