Wendel enters the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe indices

Evaluated on the basis of all of its ESG initiatives, Wendel obtained a score of 71/100, compared with the average in its sector of 30/100. Wendel is currently the only French company in the Diversified Financials sector that is present in the DJSI World and Europe indices.

Wendel has entered the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices (DJSI), as indicated in the results of the annual S&P Dow Jones Indices study, published on November 13, 2020. As such, the indices have recognized the Group’s ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) performance.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI includes the best-performing companies in terms of sustainable development out of nearly 3,500 listed companies analyzed worldwide. Every year, the DJSI evaluates companies using its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire. The highest performing 10% of these companies, based on the sustainability criteria defined for each industry, are then integrated into the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Specifically, in the Diversified Financials sector, only 17 companies, including Wendel, have been integrated into the DJSI World index out of the 162 companies evaluated this year.

This distinction consecrates our long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, which has picked up considerable speed in 2020. “It is an honor for us to be recognized as sustainability leaders in our sector”, said André François-Poncet, Wendel’s Group CEO. “In the first quarter of 2020, Wendel published an ambitious ESG roadmap for itself and the companies in its portfolio. This strategy reflects our two objectives: position Wendel as a leader among investment companies in sustainable development, and encourage the companies in our portfolio to be both exceptional and exemplary. Wendel’s entry into the DJSI World and Europe indices is a just reward for our efforts to make ESG a source of value creation, innovation and differentiation for our companies, in a spirit of continuous improvement.”

In addition, Wendel applauds the performance of Bureau Veritas, a portfolio company since 1995, which is also included in the DJSI World and Europe 2020 indices and this year became the no. 1 company in the professional services sector.

Manjit Jus, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Research & Data at S&P Global, said, “We congratulate Wendel for its inclusion in the DJSI World and Europe indices. Your DJSI distinction reflects your positioning as a world leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2020 and stricter inclusion rules this year, this recognition honors your company and rewards your active commitment to our Society and to the protection of our planet.”

For more information, please read Wendel’s ESG 2020 brochure, “Building sustainability leaders”, available on Wendel’s website: www.wendelgroup.com

Agenda

03.18.2021

2020 Full Year Results - Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2020 (pre-market release).

04.28.2021

Q1 2021 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2021 (pre-market release).

06.03.2021

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release).

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release).

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day - Meeting to take place in the morning

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



For more information:

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

