ZetaDisplay enters a ten year delivery agreement with SJ in Norway

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that it has entered a 10-year delivery agreement with SJ Norge, a subsidiary to the Swedish state-owned railway company, SJ. The delivery comprises onboard Digital Signage solutions for the customers’ railroad wagons that will operate seven routes in Norway. The total contract value is estimated at 40 MSEK, and the project work starts immediately.



“In recent years, we have been focusing on complicated assignments in the transportation sector, where we have built a strong reference bank ranging from concept development, software requirements to hardware skills and system surveillance”, says Ola Saeverås, Country Manager Norway. “We are driving digital transformation processes in physical environments and and we are very proud of the confidence that SJ shows us to be part of the company's journey ahead”, says Per Mandorf, President and CEO for ZetaDisplay.