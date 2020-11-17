 

Nasdaq Launches Nordic Gross Return Futures for Single Stock Futures to Help Investors Manage Dividend Risk

New suite of listed dividend neutral stock futures covers single stocks in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Gross Return Futures contracts adjusted for dividends paid out during the lifetime of the contract. The new contracts allow investors to manage the risk of single stock futures by only reflecting the actual performance of the stock, excluding dividends.

In times of amplified market turbulence and subsequent calls for state-funded support to companies as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, there has been increased demand among institutional investors for trading stock derivatives products excluding dividend risk.

“Gross Return Futures mitigates the risk and help lowers the threshold for both investors and market makers,” said Magnus Linder, Senior Derivatives Trader at Swedbank Robur. “In the current times of enlarged uncertainty regarding dividends, combined with a volatile market related to the ongoing pandemic, we see the Gross Return Future as a much valuable addition in Nasdaq’s product portfolio.”

“In close partnership with our clients, we have developed Gross Return Futures to address the need for a product to manage the uncertainty around dividends that many investors face”, said Alessandro Romani, Head of European Derivatives at Nasdaq. “We will continue working with market participants across Europe to develop products that provide new opportunities for investors and mitigate risk through derivatives trading.”

The launch of Gross Return Futures further supports Nasdaq´s efforts to strengthen its presence on the Nordic derivatives markets. In September 2020, Nasdaq launched Mini Futures on OMXS30 to increase access to trading in its Swedish benchmark index. In Norway, Nasdaq currently has a market share of nearly 80 percent in single stock options and just under 25 percent in index contracts.

Gross Return Futures are available for trading today.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

