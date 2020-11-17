 

Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini Research Artificial Intelligence set to help organizations cut greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next 3-5 years

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 08:30  |  77   |   |   

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Michele Moore Duhen
Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | London
Tel.: +44 3709 053408
Email: Michele.MooreDuhen@capgemini.com
_____________________________

Press contact:
Michele Moore Duhen
Tel.: +44 370 905 3408
Email: michele.mooreduhen@capgemini.com  

Capgemini Research: Artificial Intelligence set to help organizations cut greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next 3-5 years

48% of organizations surveyed are using AI for climate action, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and improved power efficiency

Paris, November 17, 2020 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered use cases for climate action have the potential to help organizations fulfil up to 45% of their Economic Emission Intensity (EEI) targets of the Paris Agreement. This is according to a new research entitled, “Climate AI: How artificial intelligence can power your climate action strategy,” from the Capgemini Research Institute, conducted in partnership with climate change start-up right. based on science. While AI offers many climate action use cases, scaled deployment is proving elusive and just 13% of organizations are successfully combining climate vision with AI capabilities.

Two-thirds (67%) of organizations have set long-term business goals to tackle climate change. While many technologies address a specific outcome, such as carbon capture or renewable sources of energy, AI can accelerate organizations’ climate action across sectors and value chains; and, adoption is on the rise as more than half of organizations (53%) are moving beyond pilots or proofs of concepts1. AI use cases include improving energy efficiency, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and optimizing processes to aid productivity. From the 800 sustainability and tech executives surveyed in 400 organizations in the automotive, industrial/process manufacturing, energy and utilities, consumer products, and retail industries, nearly half (48%) are using AI for climate action and as a result have reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 12.9%, improved power efficiency by 10.9% and reduced waste by 11.7% since 2017.

Seite 1 von 5
Capgemini Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini Research Artificial Intelligence set to help organizations cut greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next 3-5 years Good morning, Please find below the press release issued today. Best regards, Michele Moore DuhenGlobal PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications Capgemini Group | LondonTel.: +44 3709 053408 Email: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Press Release// SNCF Réseau optimizes its rail network monitoring and maintenance with the help of Capgemini
12.11.20
Capgemini SE: Notice of trading on own shares on November 4, 2020
10.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services
06.11.20
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its second set of Intelligent Industry offers: enabling automotive manufacturers and suppliers to continue their journey to autonomous driving with confidence
05.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Quality assurance is now a business priority to help deliver trusted enterprise digital transformation
03.11.20
Capgemini Press Release//Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory report 2020: Overall energy transition has accelerated as a result of innovative advancements in industry technology
27.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weiterer Druck nach Kursrutsch am Montag
27.10.20
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx bleibt nach Kursrutsch am Montag unter Druck
27.10.20
Capgemini Press Release// Marked recovery in activity in Q3 2020
26.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Zweite Corona-Welle sorgt für Flucht aus Risiken

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch