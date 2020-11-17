Press contact:

Michele Moore Duhen

Tel.: +44 370 905 3408

Email: michele.mooreduhen@capgemini.com

Capgemini Research: Artificial Intelligence set to help organizations cut greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next 3-5 years

48% of organizations surveyed are using AI for climate action, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and improved power efficiency

Paris, November 17, 2020 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered use cases for climate action have the potential to help organizations fulfil up to 45% of their Economic Emission Intensity (EEI) targets of the Paris Agreement. This is according to a new research entitled, “ Climate AI: How artificial intelligence can power your climate action strategy ,” from the Capgemini Research Institute , conducted in partnership with climate change start-up right. based on science . While AI offers many climate action use cases, scaled deployment is proving elusive and just 13% of organizations are successfully combining climate vision with AI capabilities.

Two-thirds (67%) of organizations have set long-term business goals to tackle climate change. While many technologies address a specific outcome, such as carbon capture or renewable sources of energy, AI can accelerate organizations’ climate action across sectors and value chains; and, adoption is on the rise as more than half of organizations (53%) are moving beyond pilots or proofs of concepts1. AI use cases include improving energy efficiency, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and optimizing processes to aid productivity. From the 800 sustainability and tech executives surveyed in 400 organizations in the automotive, industrial/process manufacturing, energy and utilities, consumer products, and retail industries, nearly half (48%) are using AI for climate action and as a result have reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 12.9%, improved power efficiency by 10.9% and reduced waste by 11.7% since 2017.