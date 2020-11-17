 

Santander acquires technology assets from Wirecard, accelerating the expansion of its merchant payment business, Getnet

Madrid (ots) - The acquisition of Wirecard assets further strengthens
Santander's position in the global merchant acquiring space, where the bank
already has a strong presence.

Santander is enhancing its merchant payment platform globally and will also
leverage the strength of the Wirecard assets to support its growth plans in
Europe.

Banco Santander announced today that it has agreed with the insolvency
administrator of several Wirecard entities, Dr. Michael Jaffé and Wirecard Bank
AG to acquire several highly specialised technological assets from the merchant
payments business of Wirecard in Europe to reinforce and accelerate its growth
plans for the region. Around 500 employees currently managing the acquired
assets, in highly qualified teams, will join Santander. They will remain in
their locations and will become part of Santander's global merchant services
team under the umbrella of the Getnet global franchise.

The acquisition will accelerate Getnet's expansion in Europe, enhancing
capabilities in e-commerce and multinational merchant servicing as well as other
payment services. The assets Santander has acquired extend its global open
payments platform architecture, and create synergies in trade and payments.
Santander is taking its merchant platform to other countries, as it has already
done in Latin America. The acquired assets include payment solutions for
merchants for acquiring and issuance services.

The acquisition does not include Wirecard companies and Santander will not
assume any legal liability relating to Wirecard AG and Wirecard Bank AG or its
past actions. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year and is
subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. Until closing
date, Wirecard and Santander will jointly work to ensure current customers,
vendors and partners a smooth transition to this new phase of the Wirecard
service. Details of such plan will be defined and communicated before closing of
the transaction.

Ana Botín, Banco Santander executive chairman, said: " At Santander, we aim to
provide the best payment solutions and services to our customers. The assets and
talent we will gain as part of the acquisition will help us accelerate Getnet's
expansion plans in Europe, while also increasing our product development
capacity ."

In October, Santander announced plans to bring together its most disruptive
payments businesses, including Getnet, within a new autonomous business to
compete with global digital payments platforms. That company is called PagoNxt
and will focus on accelerating growth in three business areas: merchant
solutions; trade solutions for SMEs which trade internationally and want
services once only accessible to corporates; and consumer digital products and
services, such as Superdigital, the inclusive financial platform already
available in five Latin American markets.

