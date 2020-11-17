Santander acquires technology assets from Wirecard, accelerating the expansion of its merchant payment business, Getnet

Banco Santander announced today that it has agreed with the insolvencyadministrator of several Wirecard entities, Dr. Michael Jaffé and Wirecard BankAG to acquire several highly specialised technological assets from the merchantpayments business of Wirecard in Europe to reinforce and accelerate its growthplans for the region. Around 500 employees currently managing the acquiredassets, in highly qualified teams, will join Santander. They will remain intheir locations and will become part of Santander's global merchant servicesteam under the umbrella of the Getnet global franchise.The acquisition will accelerate Getnet's expansion in Europe, enhancingcapabilities in e-commerce and multinational merchant servicing as well as otherpayment services. The assets Santander has acquired extend its global openpayments platform architecture, and create synergies in trade and payments.Santander is taking its merchant platform to other countries, as it has alreadydone in Latin America. The acquired assets include payment solutions formerchants for acquiring and issuance services.The acquisition does not include Wirecard companies and Santander will notassume any legal liability relating to Wirecard AG and Wirecard Bank AG or itspast actions. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year and issubject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. Until closingdate, Wirecard and Santander will jointly work to ensure current customers,vendors and partners a smooth transition to this new phase of the Wirecardservice. Details of such plan will be defined and communicated before closing ofthe transaction.Ana Botín, Banco Santander executive chairman, said: " At Santander, we aim toprovide the best payment solutions and services to our customers. The assets andtalent we will gain as part of the acquisition will help us accelerate Getnet'sexpansion plans in Europe, while also increasing our product developmentcapacity ."In October, Santander announced plans to bring together its most disruptivepayments businesses, including Getnet, within a new autonomous business tocompete with global digital payments platforms. That company is called PagoNxtand will focus on accelerating growth in three business areas: merchantsolutions; trade solutions for SMEs which trade internationally and wantservices once only accessible to corporates; and consumer digital products andservices, such as Superdigital, the inclusive financial platform alreadyavailable in five Latin American markets.Pressekontakt:Ovidio CorderoCorporate CommunicationsBanco Santander+34 615 909026mailto:olcordero@gruposantander.comMehr Informationen unter: http://www.santander.com/en/press-roomAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63354/4764952OTS: Santander Consumer Bank AG