q.beyond specifies equity story in greater detail

- Further specification of "2020plus" growth strategy

- Revenue growth averaging 17% to 18% in Cloud & IoT business and 14% to 15% in SAP business leads to revenues of € 200 million in 2022

- Repeated record levels of new orders confirm growth trajectory

Cologne, 17 November 2020 - q.beyond AG, which resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in mid-September, took the "Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum" equity fair as an opportunity to present its updated "2020plus" growth strategy. The IT service provider has for the first time shown in detail which contributions its segments of "Cloud & IoT" and "SAP" will each make to enable it to reach its targets for 2022. For 2022, q.beyond has budgeted revenues of € 200 million, an EBITDA margin of more than 10% and sustainably positive free cash flow.

Scalable business model

According to this more detailed planning, in the years ahead the Cloud & IoT business will boost its revenues by an average of 17% to 18% a year to around € 145 million in 2022 and generate a segment margin of 18% to 20%. The SAP segment will increase its revenues by an average of 14% to 15% a year to around € 55 million and achieve a segment margin of 14% to 15% in 2022. Less administrative expenses, this will produce a double-digit EBITDA margin. "Our business model is scalable and our organisational structures are already in place. As our revenues grow, this will become ever more clearly visible", stressed q.beyond's CEO Jürgen Hermann.

q.beyond aims to generate sustainably positive EBITDA for the current fourth quarter of 2020 already. From the fourth quarter of 2021, it plans to generate sustainably positive free cash flow as well. The company has maintained its course even during the current coronavirus crisis. It has increased its revenues for five consecutive quarters and expects to see double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.