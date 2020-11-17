 

Belkin Announces BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 09:00  |  30   |   |   

Delivers World's First Qi-Certified Multi-Coil Wireless Charging Solution

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, today unveils the BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger, the newest addition to its extensive portfolio of Qi-certified wireless charging solutions. A radical evolution beyond its core charging products, the TrueFreedom PRO continues Belkin's tradition of award-winning wireless charging solutions, selling nearly 10 million units worldwide. Belkin made history with its first Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, and the company's dedication to people-inspired design and quality continues to inform the product lifecycle from user testing, regulatory compliance, manufacturing and warranty programs.

Belkin BOOSTCHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger

Designed and engineered in-house, the long-awaited, competitively-priced TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger offers full-surface charging, allowing consumers to simply place two Qi-enabled devices anywhere on the charging pad to receive 10W of fast wireless charging for each device at the same time. The TrueFreedom PRO houses 16 charging coils intelligently working together to provide consistent power to consumers' Qi-certified phones or earbuds anywhere on the pad's greater surface area, eliminating the need to perfectly align devices for effective charging.

"We've been delivering next generation technology since 1983 and participated in the conception of wireless charging," says Steve Malony, senior vice president, Belkin International. "As an early and active member in the World Power Consortium, we have been thoughtfully engineering this product for some time to ensure that it is powerful, elegant and simply works the way wireless charging was originally imagined."

Key features:

  • Qi-certified for safe, reliable wireless charging and seamless compatibility with all Qi-enabled devices from multiple manufacturers
  • True freedom of placement for effective and consistent charge anywhere on the pad's greater surface area
  • Fast charging up to 10W per device offering optimal charging for Apple*, Samsung and other devices simultaneously
  • Case compatible to charge through most lightweight cases up to 3mm in thickness
  • Sophisticatedly designed with silver chrome accents and leather-like finish to elevate space and complement any room décor
  • Two LED lights to indicate charging status
  • 2-year Belkin warranty for added peace of mind

The BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO is available now from Belkin.com/uk and select retailers for £149.99 GBP.

Imagery can be found here.

*The BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO optimally charges the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

About Belkin

The Belkin brand is a market leader in accessories delivering power, protection, productivity and connectivity solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California, Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Store and Charge Go business solution, SOUNDFORM audio portfolio, BOOST↑CHARGE mobile power collection, and SCREENFORCE screen protection. Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world, connecting people to the technology they love whether they are at home, at work or on the go.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology x Belkin International logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335498/Belkin_TrueFreedom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804342/FIT_Belkin_Family_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rock'n' Roll: alles kommt zurück! (Thema Eurogas)

Diskussion: MAX Resource - neues El Dorado?


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belkin Announces BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger Delivers World's First Qi-Certified Multi-Coil Wireless Charging Solution LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Polygiene launching improved ViralOff technology with lifetime of garment washability
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year
Huawei's David Wang: Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World
Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks
Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results
Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods