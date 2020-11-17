MARIMEKKO AND UNIQLO ANNOUNCE A NEW, LEADING LIMITED EDITION COLLABORATION FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

The holiday capsule collection celebrates a feeling of meaningful togetherness. Inspired by northern weather and winter life, the collection features a selection of cozy ready-to-wear items for women and children in iconic Marimekko prints by Annika Rimala and Maija Isola.

Marimekko and UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, are pleased to announce a new limited edition holiday capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2020. This UNIQLO x Marimekko collection, themed joyful together , represents one of the leading collaborations for UNIQLO in 2020, and will be launched from Monday 23 November onward.

The collaboration continues the success of the earlier limited edition UNIQLO x Marimekko capsules combining Marimekko’s colorful and joyful prints with UNIQLO’s high-quality, functional and accessible LifeWear made for all.

The collection will be available in the majority of UNIQLO markets around the world.

Most of the licensing income from this collaboration has been recognized as revenue in the second and third quarters of 2020 in the Asia-Pacific region.





About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, Helmut Lang, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam and J Brand. With global sales of approximately 2.01 trillion yen for the 2020 fiscal year ending August 31, 2020 (US $19.06 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2020 rate of $1 = 105.4 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world’s largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan’s leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has more than 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan. In alphabetical order, the other markets are Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. U.S. and Vietnam. In addition, UNIQLO established a social business in Bangladesh together with the Grameen Bank in 2010, and today there are more than 15 Grameen-UNIQLO stores, mostly located in Dhaka.