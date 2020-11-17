Taaleri to invest in next generation construction material start-up company Betolar

Taaleri Investments Ltd and open-end fund Taaleri Impact invested in a new materials start-up Betolar, founded in 2016 and specialised in new geopolymer based low carbon construction materials for the construction industry and circular economy. The company closed a EUR 2 million funding round led by Voima Ventures, Valve Ventures and Taaleri. The aim of impact investing is not only financial gain, but also significant social or environmental benefit.

Cement, as a construction material, produces more CO 2 emissions than the aviation industry. Betolar is transforming the construction industry by aiming to eliminate cement with their geopolymer technology while turning industrial side streams into value. They are offering a scalable AI empowered alternative construction methodology with up to 80% less carbon emissions compared to using traditional cement. Besides emissions, Betolar can also reduce the need for virgin raw materials by replacing aggregtaes with industrial side streams.

Betolar has developed new types of different binder solutions, which can replace cement in different application areas in the construction industry. These solutions utilize several by-products from, among others, the metal, mining and energy industries.

The company is selling solutions in three key application areas: concrete products, ready-mixed concrete, and soil stabilization, based on the company’s methodology, science and IPRs. These solutions consist of the company’s license-based recipe and material technology and additives needed in the production. The company has extensive knowledge in material physics and advanced analytics knowhow which bring the team strong competitive advantage in the construction industry.

Betolar has developed and piloted its solutions with various industrial partners in Finland, Sweden and Estonia, with the longer-term aim to expand into Asia, where consumption and construction is considerably higher. For example, in India alone cement consumption is s two times that of Europe’s. https://betolar.com/

