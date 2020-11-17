 

Taaleri to invest in next generation construction material start-up company Betolar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 09:00  |  30   |   |   

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 10:00 AM (EET)

Taaleri to invest in next generation construction material start-up company Betolar

Taaleri Investments Ltd and open-end fund Taaleri Impact invested in a new materials start-up Betolar, founded in 2016 and specialised in new geopolymer based low carbon construction materials for the construction industry and circular economy. The company closed a EUR 2 million funding round led by Voima Ventures, Valve Ventures and Taaleri. The aim of impact investing is not only financial gain, but also significant social or environmental benefit.

Cement, as a construction material, produces more CO2 emissions than the aviation industry. Betolar is transforming the construction industry by aiming to eliminate cement with their geopolymer technology while turning industrial side streams into value. They are offering a scalable AI empowered alternative construction methodology with up to 80% less carbon emissions compared to using traditional cement. Besides emissions, Betolar can also reduce the need for virgin raw materials by replacing aggregtaes with industrial side streams.

Betolar has developed new types of different binder solutions, which can replace cement in different application areas in the construction industry. These solutions utilize several by-products from, among others, the metal, mining and energy industries.

The company is selling solutions in three key application areas: concrete products, ready-mixed concrete, and soil stabilization, based on the company’s methodology, science and IPRs. These solutions consist of the company’s license-based recipe and material technology and additives needed in the production. The company has extensive knowledge in material physics and advanced analytics knowhow which bring the team strong competitive advantage in the construction industry.

Betolar has developed and piloted its solutions with various industrial partners in Finland, Sweden and Estonia, with the longer-term aim to expand into Asia, where consumption and construction is considerably higher. For example, in India alone cement consumption is s two times that of Europe’s. https://betolar.com/

Taaleri Plc
Communications

For additional information, please contact:
 Taaleri Investments Ltd, Managing Director Jorma Alanne,
jorma.alanne@taaleri.com
+358 50 68 865
Taaleri Wealth Management, Investment Director, Impact Investments Pekka Samuelsson
pekka.samuelsson@taaleri.com
+358 50 523 5834
Betolar, CEO Matti Löppönen
matti.lopponen@betolar.com
+358 50 3066 335
Voima Ventures, Managing Partner Inka Mero
inka.mero@voimaventures.com
+358 45 1214 394


 

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en

 

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com

 


Taaleritehdas (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taaleri to invest in next generation construction material start-up company Betolar TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 17 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 10:00 AM (EET) Taaleri to invest in next generation construction material start-up company Betolar Taaleri Investments Ltd and open-end fund Taaleri Impact invested in a new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Taaleri Wealth Management wins institutional investor survey
30.10.20
TAALERI'S FINANCIAL REPORTS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021