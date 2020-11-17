 

Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was named the low price leader in Profitero’s annual “Price Wars” study. The comprehensive analysis, now in its fourth year, compares prices on over 18,400 products at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Staples, Home Depot, Wayfair, Macy’s, Walgreen’s, CVS, Kroger, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Lowes, and Chewy, and found Amazon offered customers the lowest prices most often and most consistently.

The study compared products in 21 categories important to customers, including household supplies, health and personal care, office supplies, home furniture, electronics, appliances and more. Amazon proved to be the lowest priced option in all categories, with the largest potential customer savings, on average, in Home Furniture (35% more affordable than other options in the category), Vitamins and Supplements (34%), Health and Personal Care (26%) and Beauty (22%).

The full study is available here: https://insights.profitero.com/rs/476-BCC-343/images/Profitero%20-%20P ...

Customers expect to find low prices in our store, and we work hard to provide the best available price across the hundreds of millions of products in our store for all customers, every day.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

