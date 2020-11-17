CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
|Bid date, 2020-11-17
|Auction date
|2020-11-17
|Settlement date
|2020-11-18
|Maturity Date
|2020-11-25
|Nominal amount
|380 billion SEK
|Fixed rate
|0.00 %
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|rbcert@riksbank.se
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|380 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|904 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|524 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2020-11-17
