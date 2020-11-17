 

Toppan Named to DJSI World Index for Four Consecutive Years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 10:08  |  49   |   |   

Outstanding sustainability performance continues to be recognized by leading global ESG investment index.

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Printing (Toppan), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fourth consecutive year. Toppan has also been selected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for the second year in a row.

 

Toppan named to DJSI World Index for four consecutive years

Toppan is among 39 Japanese companies selected and the only Japan-based company in the Commercial & Professional Services industry group. Toppan's environment-related activities were rated particularly highly, with the company achieving the industry's top score for Climate Strategy. Toppan also registered a top score for Information Security/Cybersecurity.

Toppan's continued selection to the DJSI index family further builds on ongoing recognition by other leading indexes of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including FTSE4Good and MSCI ESG Leaders, as well as the FTSE Blossom Japan, MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN), and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient indexes used by the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan.

"We are very pleased that Toppan's sustainability efforts are consistently recognized with inclusion in the DJSI World index," said Yukio Maeda, Toppan's Executive Vice President. "Our goal is to work with stakeholders as a company creating value for a sustainable global society in which people can lead fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, we will intensify focus on our own ESG initiatives while also contributing through our business to the achievement of the sustainability targets of the international community."

Toppan aligns its activities with the United Nations Global Compact, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the core subjects set out by ISO 26000. The TOPPAN SDGs STATEMENT, published in November 2019, expresses the company's commitment to integrating approaches to the SDGs into its management. This has been further detailed with the recent announcement of "TOPPAN Business Action for SDGs," which identifies specific areas of focus for Toppan's sustainability activities.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

About Toppan

Toppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges that businesses and society face in today's rapidly changing market.

https://www.toppan.com/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336152/Logo.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336153/DJSI_Toppan.jpg  

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toppan Named to DJSI World Index for Four Consecutive Years Outstanding sustainability performance continues to be recognized by leading global ESG investment index. TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Toppan Printing (Toppan), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year
Huawei's David Wang: Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World
Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks
Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results
Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says ...
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods