The Houghton Body Corporate Excels with Specialist Maintenance Management Software

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houghton Body Corporate has implemented specialist computerised maintenance management software (CMMS) from Real Asset Management (RAM), an MRI Software Company, to ensure highly efficient and streamlined maintenance processes across the business. The system provides the organisation with accurate and timely information about its assets, work orders and planned schedules enabling the management team to make informed decisions and meet key performance indicators (KPI).

Based in South Africa and with 33 permanent staff and 120 contractors in employment, The Houghton Body Corporate is a development build for individuals seeking a luxury and secure estate to reside in. The mixed-use property comprises 388 residential units and 66 commercial hotel suites which are complemented with such facilities as a spa, gym, restaurant, deli, conference rooms and halls and a laundry service.

RAM's CMMS software centrally records and tracks all information relating to The Houghton Body Corporate's 2,500+ assets, consisting of such items as buildings, generators, tools and IT equipment. The company made the decision to invest in a specialist maintenance solution during the early stages of the project whilst The Houghton was being built and before needing to crisis manage break downs. Reflecting on the decision to purchase RAM's software, Christo Janse van Rensburg, Facilities Manager at The Houghton Body Corporate comments, "We were really impressed with the look and feel and intuitive nature of RAM's software and crucially, its flexibility in terms of customisation and being able to configure fields to suit our business requirements, whilst drilling down to the minute detail."

Deployed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, the company uses RAM's CMMS suite to improve work order management and create scheduled maintenance plans. Janse van Rensburg explains, "Our key objective is to keep reactive maintenance to a minimum in order to reduce equipment downtime and to extend the operational life of the equipment. With the RAM maintenance management system, we are able to schedule our work more effectively and have minimal break downs as more planned checks and maintenance is being carried out."