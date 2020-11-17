 

Manz AG Contract conclusion for follow-up order for assembly line in the field of electromobility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 10:00  |  65   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 17.11.2020 / 10:00

Manz AG: Contract conclusion for follow-up order for assembly line in the field of electromobility

  • Automotive supplier TE Connectivity orders machines for automated assembly of cell contacting systems
  • Order volume in the lower double-digit million-euro range will affect revenues and earnings in 2020 and 2021
  • Follow-up order confirms high customer confidence in the field of cell contacting systems

Reutlingen, November 17, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, has received an order from automotive supplier TE Connectivity with a total volume in the lower double-digit million-euro range. Both companies had already signed a Letter of Intent in this regard at the end of September. After TE Connectivity ordered the first fully integrated assembly line for the automated production of cell contacting systems in 2018, Manz is now continuing its successful cooperation by supplying a second assembly line. The order in the Electronics segment will affect revenues and earnings already in 2020, but mainly in 2021.

Cell contacting systems are a central component of the electric powertrain of e-cars and plug-in hybrids: Depending on size and capacity, several battery modules are integrated and interconnected in every battery-powered e-car. Each of these modules has its own cell contacting system that connects individual battery cells to modules and takes care of power consumption as well as various sensor functions for battery management, such as measuring temperature and voltage.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "We are pleased to have successfully concluded negotiations with TE Connectivity and to be able to set up an additional cell contacting system production line with the client. This order is one of a series of positive developments in the field of electromobility, from which we are benefiting in our Electronics and Energy Storage segments. Thanks to our decades of experience in assembly automation and battery production, we are very well positioned for further growth in the wake of the global mobility revolution. This is also shown by the numerous incoming orders in recent months. We also expect significant growth impulses from the imminent awarding of the European Commission's large-scale funding projects for the further development of Li-ion battery technology as part of the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI)."

Seite 1 von 3
Manz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manz AG Contract conclusion for follow-up order for assembly line in the field of electromobility DGAP-Media / 17.11.2020 / 10:00 Manz AG: Contract conclusion for follow-up order for assembly line in the field of electromobility Automotive supplier TE Connectivity orders machines for automated assembly of cell contacting systems Order volume …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG deutsch
Dr. Michael Jaffé - Insolvenzverwalter der Wirecard AG: Investorenprozess für Kerngeschäft erfolgreich abgeschlossen - Banco Santander übernimmt ...
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Europäische Kommission kündigt an, dass sie morgen die Vereinbarung mit CureVac über ...
DGAP-News: Wipro, SNP SE enter into a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Eintragung des Übertragungsbeschlusses in das Handelsregister
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
11.11.20
Manz trennt sich von Beteiligung an der Talus Manufacturing
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Veräußerung der Anteile an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Manz AG: sale of shares in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. to finance further growth
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Veräußerung der Anteile an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums
11.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint-Venture-Partner übt Kaufoption zum Erwerb der Beteiligung der Manz AG an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. aus (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint-Venture-Partner übt Kaufoption zum Erwerb der Beteiligung der Manz AG an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. aus
11.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.
05.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Manz AG (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Manz AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
4.349
MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche