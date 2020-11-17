 

Philips World COPD Day survey reveals care challenges, telehealth adoption, and increased global awareness surrounding respiratory health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 10:00  |  68   |   |   

November 17, 2020

Survey confirms COVID-19 pandemic impacted ability of COPD patients and informal caregivers to receive and administer care, but brought increased awareness to the disease

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced findings from its first ever World COPD Day survey ahead of the awareness day on November 18. Philips surveyed more than 4,000 adults in China, India, Russia and the U.S. to gather insights on global awareness of respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced overall perceptions of respiratory health. Findings reveal that while the pandemic created unique challenges for the COPD community, it also increased the general population’s awareness for the condition and encouraged alternative care options, such as telehealth.  

According to the Center for Disease Control, adults with COPD are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 [1]. Philips survey shows that while action to improve respiratory health to combat the respiratory virus is on the rise for all respondents, significant differences exist between how COPD and non-COPD populations seek care.

“Due to the nature of the COVID-19 virus, respiratory health has become a daily conversation across the globe,” said Huiling Zhang, Head of Medical Office for Connected Care at Philips. “Despite impacting millions of people around the world, COPD isn’t talked about as often as other chronic conditions like heart disease. We conducted this survey to shed light on the unique burdens and stresses that COPD patients face every day, intensified during this time. The survey results show that more than ever, respiratory health – and taking action to improve it – is a priority, but that the impacts of the pandemic have been especially felt by the COPD community who already experience respiratory insufficiency.”

COPD patients facing care challenges throughout COVID-19
For those living with COPD, the pandemic impacted the care they required and received. 56% of COPD patients report COVID-19 has made it difficult for them to get COPD treatment, 58% report that managing their COPD during the pandemic has been completely overwhelming, and 68% report they worry much more than they used to about their chronic condition because of the pandemic. COVID-19 also presented challenges for informal caregivers of COPD patients, with 79% specifically citing the pandemic as the factor that influenced the amount of care they provided to the COPD patient.

Seite 1 von 4
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips World COPD Day survey reveals care challenges, telehealth adoption, and increased global awareness surrounding respiratory health November 17, 2020 Survey confirms COVID-19 pandemic impacted ability of COPD patients and informal caregivers to receive and administer care, but brought increased awareness to the disease Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
MediPharm Labs Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Philips continues its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
12.11.20
BERENBERG belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
09.11.20
UBS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
07.11.20
Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon
06.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
06.11.20
Philips presents its performance and value creation trajectory for the 2021-2025 period at its Capital Markets Day
05.11.20
Philips recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions
04.11.20
Philips expands its home care portfolio for COPD patients with first-of-its-kind non-invasive ventilator
26.10.20
Philips empowers medical image access for over 5,000 clinicians in the Region of Southern Denmark
26.10.20
Philips to nominate Mrs. Indra Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board