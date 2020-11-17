Cannabis Sativa Reports $459,786 Revenue in Q3, Revenues for Nine Months ended September 30 up 137% over first 3 Quarters of 2019

Mesquite, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, NV / November 17, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) reports revenues of $459,786 for Q3, and $1,674,021 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, up 137% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. “We are pleased to report strong numbers during this pandemic as our telemedicine portal PrestoDoctor ( https://prestodoctor.com) helps patients in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Illinois seeking medical cannabis recommendations in the safest way” said President David Tobias. “There has been a broadened acceptance of telehealth due to the Corona virus.” The Company is currently exploring expansion opportunities in additional states, including Ohio, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

GK Manufacturing and Packaging subsidiary was in the start-up phase for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Revenue and operating efficiencies were impacted by the pandemic, as was the learning curve required for the labor force to become familiar with the manufacturing equipment, the cost of moving into a new facility, and the need to build a backlog of customer orders to streamline the production process. The start-up phase has taken longer than expected, primarily due to the pandemic, however management expects these negative factors to lessen in the coming periods and is currently focused on building its customer base and product line. “The CBD product market in the U. S. is estimated at over $1.7 Billion in 2020, and GK Manufacturing & Packaging, as a CBD product formulator, contract manufacturer, and fulfillment center is poised to gain greater market share in 2021 as celebrity brands and start-up brands needing our services continue to emerge", Tobias stated.

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 14,000 5-star reviews www.prestodoctor.com