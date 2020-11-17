 

Food Certification Market Worth $6.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Certification Market by Type (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, Halal, Kosher, Free-From Certification), Application (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Dairy, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery), Risk Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Food Certification Market is estimated to account for USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6.2 billion, with a CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period 2020-2025. Factors such as the rise in demand for unadulterated products, concern for food safety, stringent regulations and laws for food products,  increase in the adoption of organic products, and the mandate to meet the export standards with increased global food trade is projected to drive the growth of the food certification market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=82063283

The ISO 22000 segment is projected to be the largest segment in the food certification market during the forecast period.

ISO 22000 quality certification can be applied to any organization in the food chain, from packaging manufacturers to the actual food processing facilities. It is one of the most important food safety certifications concerning the food safety hazards in the food & beverage industry. ISO 22000 certification assures consumers that the business they are buying from is working with suppliers who conform to international safety, quality, and reliability standards.

The meat, poultry & sea-food segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Meat, poultry & sea-food is majorly consumed in almost all the countries. Meat is highly likely to support the growth of bacteria and is prone to microbial contamination. The incidences of meat fraud are rising due to the increasing demand for processed meat products. Also, religious concerns among consumers, particularly Islamic and Jewish populations, are projected to drive the demand for Halal and kosher certification for meat and meat products.  Therefore, meat, poultry & sea-food segment will continue to have huge demand for food certification.

