 

Cloud Security Market To Expand At 14.6% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Number Of Cyber-Attacks & Increasing Investment In Cloud Infrastructure Globally | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 10:40  |  48   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud security market is projected to account for USD 20.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights and is expected to grow with 14.6% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. Growing investment in cloud infrastructure and an increasing number of cyber-attacks are expected to drive the market growth.

The cloud infrastructure is gaining popularity due to several benefits such as scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and on-demand services. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid cloud to a tussle between private and public cloud has given several frameworks and platforms to cloud users to choose from. The adoption of cloud has been gaining traction in recent years, thereby security concerns among cloud users have been increased.

The demand for cloud security is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the rising number of cyber-attacks, and data breaches. In addition, industry players are also playing an important role in implementing compliance laws and regulations according to industry-wide standards. Increasing policy implementation and demand for security services are expected to drive the cloud security market growth in the next few years.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Cloud Security Market" Report 2027.

Moreover, diverse threat vectors and versatility of data lead to security-as-a-service offerings. Sharing responsibility between cloud end users and cloud service providers for data security is expected to witness a significant impact on market growth. Further, technologies like convergence and virtualization coupled with initiatives like computer emergency readiness teams (CERTs) is expected to support for implementing security at a high level for cloud infrastructure.

Growing sophistication in hacking techniques, as well as technological advancements in cyberespionage, are unleashing new attacks like advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, zero-day threats, malicious insider, distributed denial of service (DDoS). As a result, industry players are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to tackle such cyber-attacks.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • Self-mutating codes, evasion techniques, and polymorphic have changed the convectional endpoint protection mechanisms and security technologies.
  • In the past few years, the number of data theft has increased including Anthem, Home Depot, and Ashley Madison.
  • In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share due to growing awareness about cyber-attacks and corporate espionages.
  • Several regions and countries like the European Union have implemented cyber regulations to protect information and data. For instance, Germany is striving for greater data privacy wherein other countries like France and U.S. are looking for better visibility in internet traffic.
  • Numerous industry specific regulations like Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for financial sector, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPPA) for the healthcare sector and international laws such as Safe Harbor Act & European Union Data Protection Directive are expected to drive the cloud security market growth.
  • Key players such as CA Technologies, Intel Corp IBM Corp.; and Trend Micro, Symantec Corp. are concentrating on partnerships, collaborations, and alliances to strengthen their market position.

Browse 138 page research report with TOC on "Global Cloud Security Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-cloud-security-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cloud Security Market To Expand At 14.6% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Number Of Cyber-Attacks & Increasing Investment In Cloud Infrastructure Globally | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global cloud security market is projected to account for USD 20.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights and is expected to grow with 14.6% CAGR over the forecast period, from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year
Huawei's David Wang: Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World
Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks
Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results
Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says ...
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods