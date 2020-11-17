 

VIVOTEK Recognized with Honorable Mention in the Best Taiwan Global Brands 2020

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A list of the top 25  Best Taiwan Global Brands 2020 was released by Taiwan's "Ministry of Economic Affairs" today. VIVOTEK, the global-leading IP surveillance solution provider, is honorably mentioned as one of top 35 brands in the prestigious Best Taiwan Global Brands survey. 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of VIVOTEK, and this prestigious recognition will be a great encouragement for all employees at this particular moment.

In collaboration with Taiwan's "Ministry of Economic Affairs", the global leading brand consultancy Interbrand has conducted the Best Taiwan Global Brands evaluation survey for 18 consecutive years. "VIVOTEK is committed to making society's most trusted intelligent surveillance systems. It is such a great honor for us to be listed among the Best Taiwan Global Brands 2020. This reward proves that VIVOTEK is on the right track. From now on, driving more company growth through our brand impact will be the common goal for the VIVOTEK team," stated Alex Liao, the President of VIVOTEK.

VIVOTEK has ranked as Taiwan's top IP surveillance company, successfully markets the VIVOTEK brand worldwide, and distributes innovative solutions across 116 countries. With deep roots in Taiwan, VIVOTEK has grown into a global company of 1000 employees and markedly expanded its production scale. For better channel penetration and operation efficiency, the company decided to partner with Delta Electronics in 2017. To push the surveillance industry into the AIoT era, VIVOTEK joined the Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA) as one of five founding members. More recently, the company has strategically partnered up with well-known Taiwanese brands, such as TrendMicro and Cyberlink, to unlock new possibilities for a wide range of integrated solutions.

In response to the rapidly changing markets, and address the needs of occupancy management in pandemic times, VIVOTEK rolled out the AI-based Crowd Control Solution to enable businesses to comply with the social distancing regulations. When face masks were in short supply, VIVOTEK outsourced the manufacturing of washable mask covers and delivered them to each employee, including HQ Taiwan and overseas branch offices. Such tight connection with both the market and employees reinforces VIVOTEK's leading position in the surveillance industry.

Being included in this reputable brand ranking shows VIVOTEK's achievement in developing its brand. VIVOTEK will keep building its brand value and look forward to becoming a tier-one global surveillance brand in the near future.



