CrowdStrike Global Survey Reveals Fear of State-Sponsored and Ransomware Attacks Pose Danger of Stifling Future Business Growth in Post COVID-19 World

CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the release of the 2020 CrowdStrike Global Security Attitude Survey , produced by independent research firm Vanson Bourne . This year in particular, the report revealed continued proliferation of ransomware, heightened concerns around nation-state actors, and the need for acceleration of both digital and security transformation.

Survey data indicates ransomware attacks have proven to be especially effective, as more than half (56%) of organizations surveyed have suffered a ransomware attack in the last year. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed increasing concerns around ransomware attacks, with many organizations resorting to paying the ransom.The global attitude shifts from a question of if an organization will experience a ransomware attack to a matter of when an organization will inevitably pay a ransom. Notable findings include:

● Concern around ransomware attacks continues to increase, with the stark increase in this year’s findings (54%) compared to 2019 (42%) and 2018 (46%).

● 71% of cybersecurity experts globally are more worried about ransomware attacks due to COVID-19.

● Among those hit by ransomware, 27% chose to pay the ransom, costing organizations on average $1.1 million USD owed to hackers.

● The APAC region is suffering the most when paying the ransom with the highest average payout at $1.18 million USD, followed by EMEA at $1.06 million and the U.S. at $0.99 million.

Fear of Nation-State Cyberattacks Can Stifle Business Growth in Post COVID-19 World

Nation-state activity continues to weigh heavily on IT decision makers, as 87% of respondents agree that nation-state sponsored cyberattacks are far more common than people think. As growing international tensions and the global election year have created a nesting ground for increased nation-state activity, organizations are under increased pressure to resume operations despite the increased value of intellectual property and vulnerabilities caused by COVID-19. Key highlights include:

● Even with the massive rise in eCrime over the course of 2020, 73% believe nation-state sponsored cyberattacks will pose the single biggest threat to organizations like theirs in 2021. In fact, concerns around nation-states have steadily increased, as 63% of cybersecurity experts view nation-states as one of the cyber criminals most likely to cause concern, consistently rising from 2018 (54%) and 2019 (59%).