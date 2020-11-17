 

CrowdStrike Global Survey Reveals Fear of State-Sponsored and Ransomware Attacks Pose Danger of Stifling Future Business Growth in Post COVID-19 World

CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the release of the 2020 CrowdStrike Global Security Attitude Survey, produced by independent research firm Vanson Bourne. This year in particular, the report revealed continued proliferation of ransomware, heightened concerns around nation-state actors, and the need for acceleration of both digital and security transformation.

Proliferation of Ransomware Leads to More Frequent Payouts, Costing Millions

Survey data indicates ransomware attacks have proven to be especially effective, as more than half (56%) of organizations surveyed have suffered a ransomware attack in the last year. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed increasing concerns around ransomware attacks, with many organizations resorting to paying the ransom.The global attitude shifts from a question of if an organization will experience a ransomware attack to a matter of when an organization will inevitably pay a ransom. Notable findings include:

● Concern around ransomware attacks continues to increase, with the stark increase in this year’s findings (54%) compared to 2019 (42%) and 2018 (46%).

● 71% of cybersecurity experts globally are more worried about ransomware attacks due to COVID-19.

● Among those hit by ransomware, 27% chose to pay the ransom, costing organizations on average $1.1 million USD owed to hackers.

● The APAC region is suffering the most when paying the ransom with the highest average payout at $1.18 million USD, followed by EMEA at $1.06 million and the U.S. at $0.99 million.

Fear of Nation-State Cyberattacks Can Stifle Business Growth in Post COVID-19 World

Nation-state activity continues to weigh heavily on IT decision makers, as 87% of respondents agree that nation-state sponsored cyberattacks are far more common than people think. As growing international tensions and the global election year have created a nesting ground for increased nation-state activity, organizations are under increased pressure to resume operations despite the increased value of intellectual property and vulnerabilities caused by COVID-19. Key highlights include:

● Even with the massive rise in eCrime over the course of 2020, 73% believe nation-state sponsored cyberattacks will pose the single biggest threat to organizations like theirs in 2021. In fact, concerns around nation-states have steadily increased, as 63% of cybersecurity experts view nation-states as one of the cyber criminals most likely to cause concern, consistently rising from 2018 (54%) and 2019 (59%).

