SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer self-service software market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027. Efforts to enhance the level of customer satisfaction and encourage customer loyalty are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The continued rollout of a large number of customer service touchpoints is also expected to contribute to market growth.