Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer self-service software market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027. Efforts to enhance the level of customer satisfaction and encourage customer loyalty are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The continued rollout of a large number of customer service touchpoints is also expected to contribute to market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The social media and community self-service segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period as organizations are rapidly switching to social media channels, which can potentially support communities and discussion forums, as part of the efforts to curb customer support costs
- The managed services segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as managed services allow end-users to run their operations effectively and increase business intelligence.
- The cloud segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as cloud deployment allows enterprises to save on the costs incurred on having a dedicated infrastructure to host on-premise solutions
- The healthcare segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service apps that allow patients to schedule appointments, fill forms, update their profile, and pay bills
- The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period in line with the increasing number of small & medium enterprises looking forward to implementing customer self-care applications.
Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Customer Self-service Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Web Self-service, Social Media & Community Self-service), By Service, By Deployment, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027"
