 

Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 11:05  |  87   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer self-service software market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027. Efforts to enhance the level of customer satisfaction and encourage customer loyalty are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The continued rollout of a large number of customer service touchpoints is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The social media and community self-service segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period as organizations are rapidly switching to social media channels, which can potentially support communities and discussion forums, as part of the efforts to curb customer support costs
  • The managed services segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as managed services allow end-users to run their operations effectively and increase business intelligence.
  • The cloud segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as cloud deployment allows enterprises to save on the costs incurred on having a dedicated infrastructure to host on-premise solutions
  • The healthcare segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of self-service apps that allow patients to schedule appointments, fill forms, update their profile, and pay bills
  • The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period in line with the increasing number of small & medium enterprises looking forward to implementing customer self-care applications.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Customer Self-service Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Web Self-service, Social Media & Community Self-service), By Service, By Deployment, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/customer-self-service-software-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Customer Self-service Software Market Size Worth $32.19 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global customer self-service software market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a compound annual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year
Huawei's David Wang: Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World
Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks
Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results
Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says ...
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods