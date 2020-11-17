ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Revenue for First 10 Months of 2020 Tops Full Year 2019 Revenue

“I am very pleased to let our investors know about this achievement, especially since 2020 has been such a difficult year for business,” said Marc Johnson, CEO. “Our sales in our uniform division, a key part of the Company, dropped in 2020 as schools and institutions were impacted by COVID-19. Despite this, our team rallied for a solid sales performance.”

Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its gross revenue for its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., in the first ten months of 2020 is approximately $4.2 million (unaudited), topping the total gross revenue for the full year of 2019 of $3.8 million.

“We have stayed engaged with and increased sales with existing customers,” said Mr. Johnson. “A key aspect of this is continually offering new products. The government uniform side of the business has continued to grow.”

“The combination of customer and other referrals, competitors going out of business, and advertising has facilitated an increase in revenue. Also, we have handled the additional volume of work by being more efficient,” Mr. Johnson concluded. ADM Endeavors, Inc. sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing items ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of products for customers to select from.

A Form 10-K for 2020 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with audited 2020 financial results. ADM Endeavors SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

Forward Looking Statement:

