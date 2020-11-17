CareDx Receives Medicare Reimbursement Pricing for AlloSure Heart

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced it has received final reimbursement pricing of $2,753 from Palmetto MolDx for AlloSure Heart.



AlloSure Heart is a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) test which can identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection, and is covered by Medicare when used in conjunction with AlloMap Heart gene expression profiling. HeartCare, the combination of AlloSure Heart and AlloMap Heart, provides a multi-modality and non-invasive solution for managing the care of transplant patients.