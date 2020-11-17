Mobileum Expands Roaming and Core Network Product Portfolio to Address Needs of Growing 5G Ecosystem

Cupertino, California (ots/PRNewswire) - Expanded Roaming and Network Services

Portfolio Enables New Business Opportunities as Telecom Operators Roll-Out 5G

and Develop an Enhanced Set of Corporate and Consumer Services



Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming

and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and

monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its corporate

focus and enhancing its product portfolio for roaming and network services to

better address the need for seamless 5G interoperability.





With a growing global ecosystem of 5G networks and IoT services gaining groundand private networks set to become increasingly relevant, efficientinterconnection and service quality must be assured irrespective of geography orservice play. Mobileum will be looking to leverage its deep roaming andengineering expertise, together with its enhanced risk, security, and testingand monitoring capabilities coming from its recent acquisitions, to supportTelecom operators as they transform themselves and transition to a new digitalsociety supported on 5G, commanding new standards of connectivity andexperience.Mobileum's integrated and expanded Roaming and Network Services portfolio willenable service providers to achieve greater automation, interoperability, andQoS across a diverse set of public, private, and shared networks - helping todeliver a better customer experience while protecting the bottom line.Kishore Vangipuram, Mobileum Chief of Roaming and Network Services, commented:"Mobileum remains focused on providing solutions that enable mobile networkoperators to accelerate digitalization and innovation while improving networksecurity and service quality. As service providers' business models and partnerrelationships become more complex, we are expanding our product portfolio tobring a new degree of resilience and automation to our customers' business andnetwork operations - helping to tackle some of the industry's biggest challengesbrought by the evolution to 5G."One of the key founding principles driving Mobileum has been to connect people,places, and things efficiently and seamlessly while maximizing the return foroperators. To achieve this vision and support the transition to 5G, Mobileum islaunching a suite of new software solutions as part of its Active IntelligencePlatform:- Central Routing Director: enabling a more efficient call routing logic to meet