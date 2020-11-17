 

Mobileum Expands Roaming and Core Network Product Portfolio to Address Needs of Growing 5G Ecosystem

Cupertino, California (ots/PRNewswire) - Expanded Roaming and Network Services
Portfolio Enables New Business Opportunities as Telecom Operators Roll-Out 5G
and Develop an Enhanced Set of Corporate and Consumer Services

Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming
and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and
monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its corporate
focus and enhancing its product portfolio for roaming and network services to
better address the need for seamless 5G interoperability.

With a growing global ecosystem of 5G networks and IoT services gaining ground
and private networks set to become increasingly relevant, efficient
interconnection and service quality must be assured irrespective of geography or
service play. Mobileum will be looking to leverage its deep roaming and
engineering expertise, together with its enhanced risk, security, and testing
and monitoring capabilities coming from its recent acquisitions, to support
Telecom operators as they transform themselves and transition to a new digital
society supported on 5G, commanding new standards of connectivity and
experience.

Mobileum's integrated and expanded Roaming and Network Services portfolio will
enable service providers to achieve greater automation, interoperability, and
QoS across a diverse set of public, private, and shared networks - helping to
deliver a better customer experience while protecting the bottom line.

Kishore Vangipuram, Mobileum Chief of Roaming and Network Services, commented:

"Mobileum remains focused on providing solutions that enable mobile network
operators to accelerate digitalization and innovation while improving network
security and service quality. As service providers' business models and partner
relationships become more complex, we are expanding our product portfolio to
bring a new degree of resilience and automation to our customers' business and
network operations - helping to tackle some of the industry's biggest challenges
brought by the evolution to 5G."

One of the key founding principles driving Mobileum has been to connect people,
places, and things efficiently and seamlessly while maximizing the return for
operators. To achieve this vision and support the transition to 5G, Mobileum is
launching a suite of new software solutions as part of its Active Intelligence
Platform:

- Central Routing Director: enabling a more efficient call routing logic to meet
