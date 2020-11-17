 

FRP Vessels Market worth $4.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "FRP Vessels Market by Fiber (Glass, Carbon, Others), Resin (Polyester, Resin, Others), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Water and Wastewater, Chemical, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global FRP Vessels Market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.

Glass Fiber comprises a major share in terms of value and volume.

Glass fiber accounts for the largest share of the overall market. In glass fiber composites (GFRP), a number of tiny glass fibers are compiled together and held rigidly in place by a plastic polymer resin. The common plastic resins used in composites include epoxy, vinyl ester, polyester, polyurethane, and polypropylene. Owing to its superior physical and mechanical properties such as strength, durability, flexibility, stability, lightweight, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture, glass fiber is used in construction & infrastructure, wind energy, pipe & vessels, marine, and transportation industries. Carbon fiber-reinforced FRP vessels are high-cost material used in high-end applications such as aerospace, industrial parts, and sporting goods as they are stronger and more lightweight.

However, due to pandemic COVID-19, the sales of FRP vessels decreased due to disturbance in supply chain This demand would surge with recovery in the automotive & transportation, oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater applications.

Polyester resin account for the largest market share in the global FRP vessels market in terms of value and volume.

Polyester resins are categorized as long-chain synthetic polymers and are formed by the combination of either polyhydric or multi-hydroxyl alcohols with organic acids. Polyester resins do not expand with high temperature and exhibit good mechanical, electrical, and heat resistance properties.. However, because of COVID-19, the demand for raw material polyester resin is reduced. In China, there is a strong demand for FRP vessels from the automotive & transportation and chemical sectors. Therefore, key companies in the country are planning to tap the potential of polyester resin in this segment. There is a huge decline in demand in the APAC region due to a complete and partial lockdown in the region.

