SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas fire table market size is expected to reach USD 116.6 million by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027 . Gas fire tables have emerged as one of the most popular trends among the residential owners looking to upgrade and model their outdoor living areas.

Key suggestions from the report:

Propane based gas fire table held the largest share of 77.4% in terms of revenue in 2019

The natural gas-based gas fire table is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027

The offline channel of distribution led the market and accounted for 89.2% share of the global revenue in 2019

The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Gas Fire Table Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Propane, Natural Gas), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027"

A Better Homes and Gardens survey reveals that 51% of the millennials decorate their outdoor living space as they would an indoor dining or living room and 77 percent say they want their outdoor living space to feel like a relaxing retreat. The survey also shows millennials are interested in upgrading their outdoor spaces with landscape lighting (27%), a fire pit (26%), lamps or party lights (24%), and comfortable outdoor seating, dining sets, and other accessories (24%) to create a cozy environment in the outdoor spaces.

The natural gas-based fire tables are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years owing to its lightweight and ability to dissolve rapidly, which leaves very little room for accidental ignition. Propane based fire tables allow the users to make a fire during burn bans in certain areas. Propane pits also generally emit less heat than a large wood-burning fire pit, thereby driving the demand for this product.