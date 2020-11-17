 

Late-Breaking Study Results of the Supreme HT Healing-Targeted DES Demonstrated Equivalent Outcomes with Exceptional Safety

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 11:33  |  42   |   |   

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINOMED today announced that Prof. Alexandra Lansky from the Yale School of Medicine, USA, presented data from its first inter-continental PIONEER III study comparing the safety and efficacy of the Supreme HT (Healing-Targeted) Drug-Eluting Stent, to the Xience or Promus Durable Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent (DP DES).  One-year results, revealed at the 2020 American Heart Association Scientific Late-Breaking Trials Session, showed equivalent clinical performance of the Supreme HT to the market-leading DES and will be used to support U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Japanese regulatory approvals.

Supreme HT Drug-Eluting Stent

The PIONEER III study enrolled 1,629 patients (randomized 2:1 experimental to control) from North America, Europe and Japan and had a primary composite endpoint of target lesion failure (TLF) at one-year.  The TLF outcomes showed that the Supreme HT met the non-inferiority endpoint at 5.4% compared to 5.1% from the DP DES (p=0.002). A grouped analysis of secondary endpoints showed a numerically better result for Supreme HT in cardiac death or target-vessel myocardial infarction (TV MI) with 3.5% in the Supreme HT arm compared to 4.6% in the control arm (p=0.27).  Lower late stent thrombosis data (Supreme HT 0.1% compared to DP DES 0.4%, p=0.22) also suggested exceptional safety for the HT DES.  A powered, landmark TLF analysis evaluating the healing superiority of Supreme HT between 1 and 5 years is ongoing.

"I am very pleased that Japanese patients will benefit from the most advanced DES in the US, Europe and Japan," said Shigeru Saito, MD, Shonan Kamakura General, Japan and primary investigator of the Japanese cohort of the PIONEER III study . "The results combined with the safety measurement of cardiac death, target vessel MI and late stent thrombosis favor the Supreme HT, supporting the early endothelial healing concept."

Contemporary DES have emphasized delay healing through prolonged drug delivery to suppress the body's response to injury, hypersensitivity, or progression of disease.  The Supreme HT development was based on the "wound-healing window" concept originally proposed in 2013 and represents a novel class of DES that highlight the importance of early, timely healing.  Through patented designs and proprietary processes, the Supreme HT was tailored to help patients accelerate their wound-healing process and restore their natural endothelial function.  This healing-targeted mechanism may help overcome the long-standing problem of tradition-DES implantation, allowing for safer long-term results.

"We are very grateful to the extraordinary group of medical professionals and all the patients who have endured through this difficult pandemic and completed this study milestone in such a timely and professional manor," said Jianhua Sun, PhD., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SINOMED.   "The results have been extremely encouraging and if we reach superiority in the landmark analysis, we could revolutionize the understanding of healing and the future of implantable devices,"

More information on the PIONEER III study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier: NCT03168776.

About SINOMED

Sino Medical Science Technology Inc. (SINOMED), a global medical device company engaged in research, development, production, and commercial distribution of interventional devices. We are focused on developing breakthrough technologies to target unmet clinical needs in the interventional treatment of coronary, neurovascular and structural heart disease. Our mission is to expose more patients to the benefits of our medical innovations, increasing patient longevity and quality of life.

For more information, visit: www.sinomed.com

SINOMED B.V
Cindy Zheng
T:  +31 10 307 6295
E:  cindy.zheng@sinomed.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333951/SINOMED_Stent.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333950/SINOMED_Logo.jpg

SINOMED Logo

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Late-Breaking Study Results of the Supreme HT Healing-Targeted DES Demonstrated Equivalent Outcomes with Exceptional Safety TIANJIN, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SINOMED today announced that Prof. Alexandra Lansky from the Yale School of Medicine, USA, presented data from its first inter-continental PIONEER III study comparing the safety and efficacy of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year
Huawei's David Wang: Defining 5.5G for a Better, Intelligent World
Körber Unveils SAP Implementation Best Practices for Supply Chain
Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks
Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results
Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods