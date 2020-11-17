DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Torsten
|Last name(s):
|Derr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SGL CARBON SE
b) LEI
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.3500 EUR
|1842.50 EUR
|3.3800 EUR
|3089.32 EUR
|3.3900 EUR
|3203.55 EUR
|3.3900 EUR
|142.38 EUR
|3.3900 EUR
|2888.28 EUR
|3.3900 EUR
|125.43 EUR
|3.4000 EUR
|1489.20 EUR
|3.4000 EUR
|1067.60 EUR
|3.4000 EUR
|1506.20 EUR
|3.4000 EUR
|1700.00 EUR
|3.4050 EUR
|1396.05 EUR
|3.4050 EUR
|1630.995 EUR
|3.4050 EUR
|170.25 EUR
|3.4050 EUR
|3132.60 EUR
|3.4200 EUR
|2055.42 EUR
|3.4200 EUR
|41.04 EUR
|3.4300 EUR
|3093.86 EUR
|3.4450 EUR
|27.56 EUR
|3.4450 EUR
|24.115 EUR
|3.4450 EUR
|3004.04 EUR
|3.4650 EUR
|3246.705 EUR
|3.4700 EUR
|3060.54 EUR
|3.4550 EUR
|24.1850 EUR
|3.4550 EUR
|1375.09 EUR
|3.4550 EUR
|1827.6950 EUR
|3.4450 EUR
|3124.615 EUR
|3.3900 EUR
|3000.15 EUR
|3.3950 EUR
|662.025 EUR
|3.3550 EUR
|312.015 EUR
|3.3600 EUR
|944.16 EUR
|3.3500 EUR
|2301.45 EUR
|3.3350 EUR
|3991.995 EUR
|3.3350 EUR
|957.145 EUR
|3.2800 EUR
|1567.84 EUR
|3.2800 EUR
|472.32 EUR
|3.2750 EUR
|222.70 EUR
|3.2750 EUR
|445.40 EUR
|3.2550 EUR
|2324.07 EUR
|3.2550 EUR
|576.135 EUR
|3.2500 EUR
|1423.50 EUR
|3.2500 EUR
|490.75 EUR
|3.2450 EUR
|382.91 EUR
|3.2400 EUR
|119.88 EUR
|3.2400 EUR
|1882.44 EUR
|3.2450 EUR
|90.86 EUR
|3.2200 EUR
|1903.02 EUR
|3.2100 EUR
|690.15 EUR
|3.2100 EUR
|1582.53 EUR
|3.2100 EUR
|1605.00 EUR
|3.2000 EUR
|4636.80 EUR
|3.2150 EUR
|4722.835 EUR
|3.2000 EUR
|1097.60 EUR
|3.2000 EUR
|1148.80 EUR
|3.2000 EUR
|4003.20 EUR
|3.1700 EUR
|247.26 EUR
|3.1700 EUR
|1030.25 EUR
|3.1700 EUR
|646.68 EUR
|3.1550 EUR
|242.935 EUR
|3.1550 EUR
|119.89 EUR
|3.1600 EUR
|2509.04 EUR
|3.1600 EUR
|429.76 EUR
|3.1550 EUR
|643.62 EUR
|3.1550 EUR
|2113.85 EUR
|3.1650 EUR
|2753.55 EUR
|3.1350 EUR
|1959.375 EUR
|3.1400 EUR
|1651.64 EUR
|3.1400 EUR
|314.00 EUR
|3.1100 EUR
|929.89 EUR
|3.1100 EUR
|1856.67 EUR
|3.1200 EUR
|2851.68 EUR
Wertpapier
