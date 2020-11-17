DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 17.11.2020, 11:54 | 52 | 0 | 0 17.11.2020, 11:54 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2020 / 11:53

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Torsten Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.3500 EUR 1842.50 EUR 3.3800 EUR 3089.32 EUR 3.3900 EUR 3203.55 EUR 3.3900 EUR 142.38 EUR 3.3900 EUR 2888.28 EUR 3.3900 EUR 125.43 EUR 3.4000 EUR 1489.20 EUR 3.4000 EUR 1067.60 EUR 3.4000 EUR 1506.20 EUR 3.4000 EUR 1700.00 EUR 3.4050 EUR 1396.05 EUR 3.4050 EUR 1630.995 EUR 3.4050 EUR 170.25 EUR 3.4050 EUR 3132.60 EUR 3.4200 EUR 2055.42 EUR 3.4200 EUR 41.04 EUR 3.4300 EUR 3093.86 EUR 3.4450 EUR 27.56 EUR 3.4450 EUR 24.115 EUR 3.4450 EUR 3004.04 EUR 3.4650 EUR 3246.705 EUR 3.4700 EUR 3060.54 EUR 3.4550 EUR 24.1850 EUR 3.4550 EUR 1375.09 EUR 3.4550 EUR 1827.6950 EUR 3.4450 EUR 3124.615 EUR 3.3900 EUR 3000.15 EUR 3.3950 EUR 662.025 EUR 3.3550 EUR 312.015 EUR 3.3600 EUR 944.16 EUR 3.3500 EUR 2301.45 EUR 3.3350 EUR 3991.995 EUR 3.3350 EUR 957.145 EUR 3.2800 EUR 1567.84 EUR 3.2800 EUR 472.32 EUR 3.2750 EUR 222.70 EUR 3.2750 EUR 445.40 EUR 3.2550 EUR 2324.07 EUR 3.2550 EUR 576.135 EUR 3.2500 EUR 1423.50 EUR 3.2500 EUR 490.75 EUR 3.2450 EUR 382.91 EUR 3.2400 EUR 119.88 EUR 3.2400 EUR 1882.44 EUR 3.2450 EUR 90.86 EUR 3.2200 EUR 1903.02 EUR 3.2100 EUR 690.15 EUR 3.2100 EUR 1582.53 EUR 3.2100 EUR 1605.00 EUR 3.2000 EUR 4636.80 EUR 3.2150 EUR 4722.835 EUR 3.2000 EUR 1097.60 EUR 3.2000 EUR 1148.80 EUR 3.2000 EUR 4003.20 EUR 3.1700 EUR 247.26 EUR 3.1700 EUR 1030.25 EUR 3.1700 EUR 646.68 EUR 3.1550 EUR 242.935 EUR 3.1550 EUR 119.89 EUR 3.1600 EUR 2509.04 EUR 3.1600 EUR 429.76 EUR 3.1550 EUR 643.62 EUR 3.1550 EUR 2113.85 EUR 3.1650 EUR 2753.55 EUR 3.1350 EUR 1959.375 EUR 3.1400 EUR 1651.64 EUR 3.1400 EUR 314.00 EUR 3.1100 EUR 929.89 EUR 3.1100 EUR 1856.67 EUR 3.1200 EUR 2851.68 EUR







a) Name
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
a) Name
b) LEI
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

SGL Carbon Aktie





