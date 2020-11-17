 

DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 11:54  |  52   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2020 / 11:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.3500 EUR 1842.50 EUR
3.3800 EUR 3089.32 EUR
3.3900 EUR 3203.55 EUR
3.3900 EUR 142.38 EUR
3.3900 EUR 2888.28 EUR
3.3900 EUR 125.43 EUR
3.4000 EUR 1489.20 EUR
3.4000 EUR 1067.60 EUR
3.4000 EUR 1506.20 EUR
3.4000 EUR 1700.00 EUR
3.4050 EUR 1396.05 EUR
3.4050 EUR 1630.995 EUR
3.4050 EUR 170.25 EUR
3.4050 EUR 3132.60 EUR
3.4200 EUR 2055.42 EUR
3.4200 EUR 41.04 EUR
3.4300 EUR 3093.86 EUR
3.4450 EUR 27.56 EUR
3.4450 EUR 24.115 EUR
3.4450 EUR 3004.04 EUR
3.4650 EUR 3246.705 EUR
3.4700 EUR 3060.54 EUR
3.4550 EUR 24.1850 EUR
3.4550 EUR 1375.09 EUR
3.4550 EUR 1827.6950 EUR
3.4450 EUR 3124.615 EUR
3.3900 EUR 3000.15 EUR
3.3950 EUR 662.025 EUR
3.3550 EUR 312.015 EUR
3.3600 EUR 944.16 EUR
3.3500 EUR 2301.45 EUR
3.3350 EUR 3991.995 EUR
3.3350 EUR 957.145 EUR
3.2800 EUR 1567.84 EUR
3.2800 EUR 472.32 EUR
3.2750 EUR 222.70 EUR
3.2750 EUR 445.40 EUR
3.2550 EUR 2324.07 EUR
3.2550 EUR 576.135 EUR
3.2500 EUR 1423.50 EUR
3.2500 EUR 490.75 EUR
3.2450 EUR 382.91 EUR
3.2400 EUR 119.88 EUR
3.2400 EUR 1882.44 EUR
3.2450 EUR 90.86 EUR
3.2200 EUR 1903.02 EUR
3.2100 EUR 690.15 EUR
3.2100 EUR 1582.53 EUR
3.2100 EUR 1605.00 EUR
3.2000 EUR 4636.80 EUR
3.2150 EUR 4722.835 EUR
3.2000 EUR 1097.60 EUR
3.2000 EUR 1148.80 EUR
3.2000 EUR 4003.20 EUR
3.1700 EUR 247.26 EUR
3.1700 EUR 1030.25 EUR
3.1700 EUR 646.68 EUR
3.1550 EUR 242.935 EUR
3.1550 EUR 119.89 EUR
3.1600 EUR 2509.04 EUR
3.1600 EUR 429.76 EUR
3.1550 EUR 643.62 EUR
3.1550 EUR 2113.85 EUR
3.1650 EUR 2753.55 EUR
3.1350 EUR 1959.375 EUR
3.1400 EUR 1651.64 EUR
3.1400 EUR 314.00 EUR
3.1100 EUR 929.89 EUR
3.1100 EUR 1856.67 EUR
3.1200 EUR 2851.68 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
SGL Carbon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.11.2020 / 11:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND STORM THERAPEUTICS NUTZEN INDIGO-PLATTFORM, UM ONKOLOGIE-PROJEKT IN RICHTUNG KLINISCHER ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
Dr. Michael Jaffé - Insolvenzverwalter der Wirecard AG: Investorenprozess für Kerngeschäft erfolgreich abgeschlossen - Banco Santander übernimmt ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Europäische Kommission kündigt an, dass sie morgen die Vereinbarung mit CureVac über ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:13 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english
12:13 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english
12:02 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
12:02 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english
11:56 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
11:56 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english
11:54 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
16.11.20
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:25 Uhr
7.280
SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
30.10.20
8
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt SGL Carbon auf 'Reduce'