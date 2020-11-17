Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS Infortar

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hanschmidt, Ain

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75