 

Managers’ Transactions

17.11.2020, 11:55   

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 16.11.2020
Venue: Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Termination of pledge

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 22,800,000; Unit price: 0.640 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 22,800,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.640 EUR


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee


