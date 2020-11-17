 

G20 at a Glance The role of the civil society in the G20 Process

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The G20 has a strong tradition of
working with a broad range of organizations to bring different perspectives on
socioeconomic challenges to the G20 table. The Engagement Groups are independent
collectives that are led by civil society organizations and the business sector
from the host country. They work with other organizations from G20 countries to
develop policy recommendations that are formally submitted, through the G20
Presidency, to G20 leaders for consideration.

Throughout the year, the Engagement Groups worked together, securing their
perspective on G20 areas of focus. The Engagement Groups' contribution has
always been central to achieving the best policy making process, contributing
their unique expertise and experience to ensure polices shape a better world for
all.

The Engagement groups met regularly during 2020 to discuss and draft
recommendations that reflect the perspectives of civil society, business, and
academia on issues relevant to the G20 Presidency Agenda. Despite the
unprecedented times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the eight Engagement Groups
maintained their remarkable efforts and commitment to deliver their outcomes.

The Business 20 (B20), the G20 Engagement Group representing the international
business community, presented recommendations focused on transformation for
inclusive growth.

The Youth 20 (Y20), representing global leaders of young people from more than
23 countries, called upon the G20 countries to take actions in three overarching
priority areas: future preparedness, youth empowerment, and global citizenship.

The Labour 20 (L20), representing labour unions from G20 countries, submitted
recommendations around recovery with resilience, social protection and labor
market policies.

The Think 20 (T20), representing the academic community, submitted
recommendations on evidence-based solutions that promote multilateralism,
international cooperation, the digital economy, sustainable energy, the impact
of COVID-19 on workers, and many more.

The Civil 20 (C20), conducted their summit hosting 65 discussion sessions
attended by more than 30,000 people from 109 countries around the world. The C20
submitted recommendations on COVID-19 response and recovery, economic and social
justice, and the wellbeing of people and our planet.

The Women 20 (W20), brought together women, from around the world to discuss
gender equality as a key driver of sustainable and inclusive growth. Their
recommendations were oriented around promoting women's economic development,
financial & digital inclusion, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The Science 20 (S20), representing the scientific community, held their summit
under the theme of "Science for Navigating Critical Transitions" and presented
their proposals focusing on the future of health, developing a circular economy,
and the digital revolution.

The Urban 20 (U20), representing City Mayors from around the globe that provide
the urban perspective, hosted their summit around a diverse agenda, focused on
but not limited to climate action, social consolidation and integration, and
sustainable economic growth towards prosperous communities.

For more information about Engagement Groups, visit their websites here:
https://g20.org/en/g20/Pages/groups.aspx

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full
program of events, visit https://g20.org/

To ensure you have access to exclusive G20 Riyadh Summit content, you must have
access to the G20 Media Microsite. Media can receive access to the G20 Media
Microsite by registering through the G20 Media Accreditation Portal, which can
be found here: https://accreditation.g20.gov.sa/PublicRegistration/MediaLoginAnd
ApplyToMeeting?meetingId=044412b4-fa84-4d46-a9cd-6dfa179341cb

Contact:

+966 11 829 6129
Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4765258
OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency


Disclaimer

