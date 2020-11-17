Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The G20 has a strong tradition of

The Engagement groups met regularly during 2020 to discuss and draftrecommendations that reflect the perspectives of civil society, business, andacademia on issues relevant to the G20 Presidency Agenda. Despite theunprecedented times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the eight Engagement Groupsmaintained their remarkable efforts and commitment to deliver their outcomes.The Business 20 (B20), the G20 Engagement Group representing the internationalbusiness community, presented recommendations focused on transformation forinclusive growth.The Youth 20 (Y20), representing global leaders of young people from more than23 countries, called upon the G20 countries to take actions in three overarchingpriority areas: future preparedness, youth empowerment, and global citizenship.The Labour 20 (L20), representing labour unions from G20 countries, submittedrecommendations around recovery with resilience, social protection and labormarket policies.The Think 20 (T20), representing the academic community, submittedrecommendations on evidence-based solutions that promote multilateralism,international cooperation, the digital economy, sustainable energy, the impactof COVID-19 on workers, and many more.The Civil 20 (C20), conducted their summit hosting 65 discussion sessionsattended by more than 30,000 people from 109 countries around the world. The C20submitted recommendations on COVID-19 response and recovery, economic and socialjustice, and the wellbeing of people and our planet.The Women 20 (W20), brought together women, from around the world to discussgender equality as a key driver of sustainable and inclusive growth. Theirrecommendations were oriented around promoting women's economic development,financial & digital inclusion, employment, and entrepreneurship.The Science 20 (S20), representing the scientific community, held their summitunder the theme of "Science for Navigating Critical Transitions" and presentedtheir proposals focusing on the future of health, developing a circular economy,and the digital revolution.The Urban 20 (U20), representing City Mayors from around the globe that providethe urban perspective, hosted their summit around a diverse agenda, focused onbut not limited to climate action, social consolidation and integration, andsustainable economic growth towards prosperous communities.