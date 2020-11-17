Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Edison RE:MIX dissolvable cannabis powder . RE:MIX is the latest innovation from the Company’s Edison brand portfolio of products, offering Canadian adults the opportunity to enjoy cannabis their way.

The convenient pre-packaged powder format makes it easy to mix Edison RE:MIX into beverages quickly and discreetly, so the product can be enjoyed, based on the consumer’s own preference, in a wide variety of settings and on occasions of their choosing.

“Edison RE:MIX showcases the creativity, focus, and expertise of Organigram’s product development team and reinforces our company commitment to growth through innovation,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “We have developed a process and product that blend science and individual tastes to help adult Canadians explore new, personal cannabis experiences.”

Key features of Edison RE:MIX include the following:

Customizable: RE:MIX can easily be added to almost any beverage, transforming it into a cannabis-infused drink in a matter of seconds. ii

RE:MIX can easily be added to almost any beverage, transforming it into a cannabis-infused drink in a matter of seconds. Rapid: RE:MIX dissolves rapidly into beverages for a quick, straightforward cannabis experience. In addition, the nanoemulsion formula provides improved absorption compared to traditional edibles, like a brownie or an ingestible oil.

RE:MIX dissolves rapidly into beverages for a quick, straightforward cannabis experience. In addition, the nanoemulsion formula provides improved absorption compared to traditional edibles, like a brownie or an ingestible oil. Discreet: RE:MIX is odourless and mixes in clear to most drinks, making it a discreet addition. It also contains no added flavour.

The results of a recent Organigram survey suggest a significant majority of current cannabis consumers (74%) would prefer to add cannabis to their beverages by themselves (vs. a pre-mixed beverage). The discreet nature of the product also addresses consumer concerns related to open cannabis consumption.

As previously announced, Organigram’s researchers have developed a proprietary nano-emulsification technology that generates nano-droplets which are very small and uniform; this provides improved absorption compared to traditional solid edibles, potentially allowing for a more reliable and controlled experience.

With traditional edibles, beverages, and ingestible oil-based extracts, the body spends significant time breaking down fat soluble cannabinoid particles which are then absorbed and metabolized in the body before the effects are felt. This lengthy process can result in accidental overconsumption and undesirable experiences.