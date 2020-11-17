 

NanoString and Oregon Health & Science University Announce Collaboration to Develop GeoMx-Based Spatial Profiling Assays for Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a collaboration with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) for their development of novel GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. These assays will be designed to enhance breast cancer tumor analysis and may inform clinical decision-making of patient treatment options. The work will be performed under the GeoMx Translational Leadership Network (GTLN), and the newly formed GeoMx Clinical Consortium, with the goal of developing clinical applications on the GeoMx DSP platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005550/en/

GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler. (Photo: Business Wire)

GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the collaboration, pathologists at OHSU intend to design a new GeoMx protein assay with up to 30 targets, including existing breast cancer diagnostic markers and novel biomarker candidates. The GeoMx protein assays will be analytically and clinically validated by OHSU for potential use as laboratory developed tests. The development of a high-content spatial protein test using GeoMx may present new opportunities to enhance pathology insights for improved patient outcomes.

“We believe that the GeoMx DSP is the only spatial platform with the potential to serve the needs of discovery research, translational research, and clinical diagnostics,” said Brad Gray, president & CEO of NanoString. “OHSU is a great partner to advance the platform towards the clinical environment and we look forward to collaborating with these thought leaders.”

“The development of novel GeoMx DSP protein assays expands the potential applications of spatial biology with the goal of providing better patient care through advanced molecular testing,” said Christopher Corless, MD, PhD, Executive Director, Knight Diagnostic Laboratories at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. “The GeoMx DSP platform is uniquely suited for this work based on the high-plex and automated capabilities of the system for use with formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded samples.”

Dr. Corless of OHSU will present his GeoMx DSP research at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will be held virtually November 16-20.

To learn more about NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geo ....

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

NanoString Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoString and Oregon Health & Science University Announce Collaboration to Develop GeoMx-Based Spatial Profiling Assays for Breast Cancer NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a collaboration with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) for their development of novel GeoMx …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Mastercard Advances Multi-Rail Strategy to Modernize Business Payments
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
BABA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders of Class ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Regulatory Update on Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel)
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
NanoString to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
11.11.20
NanoString Highlights Growing Body of Spatial Biology Research Presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (SITC)
09.11.20
NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Third Quarter of 2020
09.11.20
NanoString Launches GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for Next Generation Sequencing
06.11.20
NanoString to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference