NanoString and Oregon Health & Science University Announce Collaboration to Develop GeoMx-Based Spatial Profiling Assays for Breast Cancer

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a collaboration with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) for their development of novel GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. These assays will be designed to enhance breast cancer tumor analysis and may inform clinical decision-making of patient treatment options. The work will be performed under the GeoMx Translational Leadership Network (GTLN), and the newly formed GeoMx Clinical Consortium, with the goal of developing clinical applications on the GeoMx DSP platform.

Under the collaboration, pathologists at OHSU intend to design a new GeoMx protein assay with up to 30 targets, including existing breast cancer diagnostic markers and novel biomarker candidates. The GeoMx protein assays will be analytically and clinically validated by OHSU for potential use as laboratory developed tests. The development of a high-content spatial protein test using GeoMx may present new opportunities to enhance pathology insights for improved patient outcomes.

“We believe that the GeoMx DSP is the only spatial platform with the potential to serve the needs of discovery research, translational research, and clinical diagnostics,” said Brad Gray, president & CEO of NanoString. “OHSU is a great partner to advance the platform towards the clinical environment and we look forward to collaborating with these thought leaders.”

“The development of novel GeoMx DSP protein assays expands the potential applications of spatial biology with the goal of providing better patient care through advanced molecular testing,” said Christopher Corless, MD, PhD, Executive Director, Knight Diagnostic Laboratories at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. “The GeoMx DSP platform is uniquely suited for this work based on the high-plex and automated capabilities of the system for use with formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded samples.”

Dr. Corless of OHSU will present his GeoMx DSP research at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will be held virtually November 16-20.

To learn more about NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geo ....

