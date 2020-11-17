 

(ISC)² Joins the Check Point Software CISO Academy

(ISC)² cyber-security courses and programs are now available for registration from the Check Point training portal

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has today announced that it has become an Official Training Partner for (ISC)², the world’s leading and largest non-profit association of certified cyber-security professionals.

The partnership will open the door for all cyber-security practitioners globally, with a focus on CISOs, to access (ISC)² professional certification training and exam preparation courses. Professionals can gain access to (ISC)² courses using Check Point’s cyber-security learning credits, or by direct purchase through Check Point’s training portal.

By joining forces, Check Point and (ISC)² are giving CISOs new options to develop and attain certified cyber skills, to help them in managing the overall security postures of their organizations even more effectively.

“CISOs face a range of complex challenges right now, as their organizations continue to navigate the changes to their networks due to the rapid digital transformation and remote working practices forced by the global pandemic. They have to maximize security with finite resources, while balancing the handling of tactical issues with their strategic leadership responsibilities,” said Shay Solomon, Director of Training Business Development at Check Point Software Technologies. “By partnering with (ISC)², we can deliver new options to help CISOs further develop and certify their sector knowledge and leadership skills.”  

“Expanding our global Official Training program with the appointment of Check Point creates new opportunities for cyber-security professionals looking to validate their skills at a time of great disruption for a cyber-security sector facing a profound skills shortage. The partnership between (ISC)2 and Check Point will enable more individuals across the sector on their exam preparation journey towards a world-class cyber-security certification,” said Greg Clawson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at (ISC)².

The partnership with (ISC)² demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing cyber-security education and training at all levels, from new graduates to C-level professionals. In March 2020, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in over 40 countries.

