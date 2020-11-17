

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2020 / 12:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Torsten Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.2850 EUR 459.90 EUR 3.2750 EUR 949.75 EUR 3.2750 EUR 330.775 EUR 3.2200 EUR 966.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.2568 EUR 2706.4250 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE - BXE Order Books MIC: BATE

