NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Development Progress

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform (the "Company"), has filed its quarterly report for its first quarter of financial year 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020. The submission can be downloaded from the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1379006/000110465920125844/tm2 ....

The Company reported that it had approximately $22.0 Million (M) of current assets (cash, cash equivalents, and prepaid expenses), and current cash liabilities of approximately $0.76M excluding a mortgage of $1.1M, as of September 30, 2020, the end of the reporting period. The net cash used in operating activities during the three months period was approximately $2.24M. The Company's expenditures were in line with budget estimates. Shareholder equity stood at approximately $29.98M for the quarter (unaudited figures). The Company had no revenues. The Company has no long-term debt. Due to its strong cash position, the Company intends to pay off the mortgage note in full at its original maturity date in December 2020. The Company has no long-term debt.

The Company has previously reported that, on July 8, 2020 the Company entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Kingswood Capital Markets, a Division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. ("Kingswood"). The offering was consummated on July 10, 2020, whereby the Company sold 1,369,863 shares of common stock and a fully exercised Underwriters' over-allotment option of 205,479 additional shares at the public offering price of $7.30 per share. No warrants were issued in this offering. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering was approximately $10.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, bolstering its cash position.