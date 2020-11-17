 

DGAP-News NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Development Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.11.2020, 12:20  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: NanoViricides, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Development Progress

17.11.2020 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Development Progress

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") a global leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform (the "Company"), has filed its quarterly report for its first quarter of financial year 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020. The submission can be downloaded from the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1379006/000110465920125844/tm2 ....

The Company reported that it had approximately $22.0 Million (M) of current assets (cash, cash equivalents, and prepaid expenses), and current cash liabilities of approximately $0.76M excluding a mortgage of $1.1M, as of September 30, 2020, the end of the reporting period. The net cash used in operating activities during the three months period was approximately $2.24M. The Company's expenditures were in line with budget estimates. Shareholder equity stood at approximately $29.98M for the quarter (unaudited figures). The Company had no revenues. The Company has no long-term debt. Due to its strong cash position, the Company intends to pay off the mortgage note in full at its original maturity date in December 2020. The Company has no long-term debt.

The Company has previously reported that, on July 8, 2020 the Company entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Kingswood Capital Markets, a Division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. ("Kingswood"). The offering was consummated on July 10, 2020, whereby the Company sold 1,369,863 shares of common stock and a fully exercised Underwriters' over-allotment option of 205,479 additional shares at the public offering price of $7.30 per share. No warrants were issued in this offering. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering was approximately $10.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, bolstering its cash position.

Seite 1 von 6
NanoViricides Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Development Progress DGAP-News: NanoViricides, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient Cash, Coronavirus Drug Development Progress 17.11.2020 / 12:20 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND STORM THERAPEUTICS NUTZEN INDIGO-PLATTFORM, UM ONKOLOGIE-PROJEKT IN RICHTUNG KLINISCHER ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
Dr. Michael Jaffé - Insolvenzverwalter der Wirecard AG: Investorenprozess für Kerngeschäft erfolgreich abgeschlossen - Banco Santander übernimmt ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces SmartServer(TM) IoT Partner Ecosystem for Edge Solutions in Smart ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : Europäische Kommission kündigt an, dass sie morgen die Vereinbarung mit CureVac über ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...