Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2020 / 12:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Torsten Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.3925 EUR 2374.75 EUR 3.4000 EUR 2380.00 EUR 3.4050 EUR 347.31 EUR 3.4050 EUR 476.70 EUR 3.4400 EUR 2408.00 EUR 3.4450 EUR 2411.50 EUR 3.4525 EUR 124.29 EUR 3.4525 EUR 2416.75 EUR 3.4575 EUR 2420.25 EUR 3.2825 EUR 498.94 EUR 3.2800 EUR 498.56 EUR 3.2500 EUR 3669.25 EUR 3.2475 EUR 3666.4275 EUR 3.2225 EUR 924.8575 EUR 3.2225 EUR 2774.5725 EUR 3.2150 EUR 456.53 EUR 3.2150 EUR 922.7050 EUR 3.2150 EUR 1845.41 EUR 3.2150 EUR 2768.115 EUR 3.1600 EUR 31.60 EUR 3.1450 EUR 188.70 EUR







a) Name
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
a) Name
b) LEI
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

