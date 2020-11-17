DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 17.11.2020, 12:22 | 27 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Torsten
|Last name(s):
|Derr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SGL CARBON SE
b) LEI
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.3925 EUR
|2374.75 EUR
|3.4000 EUR
|2380.00 EUR
|3.4050 EUR
|347.31 EUR
|3.4050 EUR
|476.70 EUR
|3.4400 EUR
|2408.00 EUR
|3.4450 EUR
|2411.50 EUR
|3.4525 EUR
|124.29 EUR
|3.4525 EUR
|2416.75 EUR
|3.4575 EUR
|2420.25 EUR
|3.2825 EUR
|498.94 EUR
|3.2800 EUR
|498.56 EUR
|3.2500 EUR
|3669.25 EUR
|3.2475 EUR
|3666.4275 EUR
|3.2225 EUR
|924.8575 EUR
|3.2225 EUR
|2774.5725 EUR
|3.2150 EUR
|456.53 EUR
|3.2150 EUR
|922.7050 EUR
|3.2150 EUR
|1845.41 EUR
|3.2150 EUR
|2768.115 EUR
|3.1600 EUR
|31.60 EUR
|3.1450 EUR
|188.70 EUR
